Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Inside Izzy's Ices in downtown Santa Cruz
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Santa Cruz’s Italian ice and Watsonville Community Hospital’s new CEO

Share

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.

Membership offer $99
Santa Cruz Symphony announces 2023-24 season with musical prodigy Shun Kodaira Lopez

Daily Recap

Coastal charmer for sale: Santa Cruz home offers beachside bliss and modern comforts
Oyster Shucking Member Event newsletter CTA

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

FRIDAY 9/22
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave.
Embroidery Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Zayante Fire Fundraiser @Felton Music Hall
Stephen Marley @The Catalyst Club
Bodhi Mojo @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Frequency Festival @Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History

SATURDAY 9/23
Santa Cruz Elks Oktoberfest @Santa Cruz Elks Lodge
Foodie Fruity Wreath Making Extravaganza @Scotts Valley farmers market
Vegan Italian Cooking & Wine Pairing Class @Flipjack Ranch
Teen Kitchen Project Everett Farm Dinner @Everett Family Farm
Echos Of Empire @Civic Auditorium

SUNDAY 9/24
For the love of dogs @Chaminade Resort & Spa
41st Santa Cruz Triathlon @Depot Park
Music at the park @Skypark
Jean Dawson @The Catalyst

Click for the full event calendar

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive

Past Newsletters