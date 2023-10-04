Lookout PM: Local biz roundup, Pinot Noir harvest underway, Onewheel recall, and a West Cliff community workshop
Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 10/5
Beer Makers Dinner @Pino Alto
“Ten” Exhibition @Radius Gallery
A Hokum Blues, Folk Jazz, & Novelty Song Jug Band Sing & Play-Along @Pono Hawaiian Grill
Halloween-Themed Trivia Night @Humble Sea Beer Garden
Writers of Color @Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
Lucky Chops @Moe’s Alley
FRIDAY 10/6
Sockshop Block Party for Hospice Fundraiser @Sockshop Santa Cruz
Block Party on the Bluff @Seymour Marine Discovery Center
The Taylor Party @The Catalyst
Satori Arts - Poetry Open Mic @815 Almar Ave unit 9
The 10th Annual Santa Cruz Comedy Festival @Rio Theatre
SATURDAY 10/7
Cider Making Class @Camp Joy
Community Group Ride @MacDorsa Park
Open Studios Art Tour 2023 @Santa Cruz County
Gourmet Grazing on the Green @Aptos Village County Park
Glass Plate Workshop @Annieglass Inc.
Ambassa in America featuring Arivu @Quarry Amphitheater
SUNDAY 10/8
Brunch on the Farm @The Grove Cafe and Bakery
Welcome Back Monarchs @Natural Bridges State Beach
Evening with Friends: A Benefit for Hospice of Santa Cruz County @Seascape Golf Course
Celtic at the Winery @El Vaquero Winery Tasting Room
Symphony Recital: Mads Tolling & The Mads Men @Samper Recital Hall