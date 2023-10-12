Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Eetai Shwartz and Ben Bakhaj light candles during the United For Peace event on Wednesday night at UCSC.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Weekender, UCSC vigil for lives lost in Israel, and the latest on Seacliff’s stranded gray whale

Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.

Decades of dedication: Lisa Berkowitz’s lifelong commitment to Meals on Wheels PC roadblock

Santa Cruz Symphony welcomes Nancy Zhou as the newest artist in residence

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

THURSDAY 10/12
Walk and Roll to School Day @Santa Cruz County
“Ten” exhibition @Radius Gallery
Junebugbayer: Spooky Thursday @Melo Melo Kava Bar
Zella Day and Jesse Woods as Chaparelle @Moe’s Alley

FRIDAY 10/13
Fall Festival @Gateway School
Santa Cruz Bike Party @Depot Park
Community Screening of “Motherload” @Gazelle Bikes Experience Center
Champian Fulton @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Teton Gravity Research Doubleheader Films @Rio Theatre

SATURDAY 10/14
Water Harvest Festival @Chanticleer County Park
Outdoor Market @West Cliff Drive
You Can’t Hide! Learning to Hear the History of Calamity Cruz County @Rio Theatre
Harvest Party @Silver Mountain Vineyards
The Mother Hips @Moe’s Alley

SUNDAY 10/15
Harvest Fest @Bottle Jack Winery
Yoga For All Movement @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Mark Hummel’s Chicago Blues Party! @Moe’s Alley
“The Thin Place” by Lucas Hnath @Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre
Run by the Sea 2023 @Wilder Ranch State Park

Click for the full event calendar

