Lookout PM: Ambitious south of Laurel plans, fall events, where to watch Saturday’s eclipse
Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
FRIDAY 10/13
Fall Festival @Gateway School
Santa Cruz Bike Party @Depot Park
Community Screening of “Motherload” @Gazelle Bikes Experience Center
Champian Fulton @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Teton Gravity Research Doubleheader Films @Rio Theatre
SATURDAY 10/14
Water Harvest Festival @Chanticleer County Park
Outdoor Market @West Cliff Drive
You Can’t Hide! Learning to Hear the History of Calamity Cruz County @Rio Theatre
Harvest Party @Silver Mountain Vineyards
The Mother Hips @Moe’s Alley
SUNDAY 10/15
Harvest Fest @Bottle Jack Winery
Yoga For All Movement @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Mark Hummel’s Chicago Blues Party! @Moe’s Alley
“The Thin Place” by Lucas Hnath @Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre
Run by the Sea 2023 @Wilder Ranch State Park