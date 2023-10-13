Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A rough mockup of the possible size of buildings allowed in the proposed Santa Cruz downtown expansion plan zoning.
A rough mock-up of the possible size of buildings allowed in the proposed downtown expansion plan zoning. The lots in gold represent properties the city believes are most likely for redevelopment.
(Via City of Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM: Ambitious south of Laurel plans, fall events, where to watch Saturday’s eclipse

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

FRIDAY 10/13
Fall Festival @Gateway School
Santa Cruz Bike Party @Depot Park
Community Screening of “Motherload” @Gazelle Bikes Experience Center
Champian Fulton @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Teton Gravity Research Doubleheader Films @Rio Theatre

SATURDAY 10/14
Water Harvest Festival @Chanticleer County Park
Outdoor Market @West Cliff Drive
You Can’t Hide! Learning to Hear the History of Calamity Cruz County @Rio Theatre
Harvest Party @Silver Mountain Vineyards
The Mother Hips @Moe’s Alley

SUNDAY 10/15
Harvest Fest @Bottle Jack Winery
Yoga For All Movement @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Mark Hummel’s Chicago Blues Party! @Moe’s Alley
“The Thin Place” by Lucas Hnath @Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre
Run by the Sea 2023 @Wilder Ranch State Park

Click for the full event calendar

