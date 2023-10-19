Lookout PM: Weekender, ‘sneaker waves’ roll into the coastline, three approaches to homelessness
Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 10/19
13 Days of Halloween on the Wharf @Santa Cruz Wharf
“Ten” exhibition @Radius Gallery
David Haynes | “Right By My Side” @Bookshop Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz Noir @ Branciforte Branch Library
John Escreet’s “Seismic Shift” feat. Eric Revis & Damion Reid @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
FRIDAY 10/20
The Mountain Affair @Ristorante Casa Nostra
Beers, Bikes and Bon Bons @Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing
Vine to View Dinner @Chaminade Resort & Spa
10 O’Clock Lunch Band @Mid-County Senior Center
“The Thin Place” by Lucas Hnath @Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre
SATURDAY 10/21
Wonderland - The Gala @Hotel Paradox
Pickleball Tournament @Cabrillo College
20th Annual Bonny Doon Art, Wine & Brew Festival @Crest Ranch
The 7th Annual Floating Pumpkin Patch @Simpkins Family Swim Center
Pleasure Point Sip & Stroll @Pleasure Point
Symphony Concert: Operas Of Seville @Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
Uncork Corralitos @Alladin Nursery
SUNDAY 10/22
Symphony Concert: Operas Of Seville @Henry J. Mello Center for the Performing Arts
Lydia Pense & Cold Blood @Moe’s Alley
Gaby Castro @Chaminade Resort & Spa
Solidarity Records: The Fully Baked Tour @Shanty Shack Brewing
An Evening With Patty Griffin & Todd Snider @Rio Theatre