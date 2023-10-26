Lookout PM: Weekender, high-end wine in Scotts Valley, and UCSC bus concerns
Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
FRIDAY 10/27
Food Truck Friday @Skypark
Jeff Kinney | “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: No Brainer” @Civic Auditorium
Jukebox Halloween DJ Dance @Mid County Senior Center
Nightmare Before Nutcracker @Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild
The Stinkfoot Orchestra featuring Zappa Alumni: A Halloween celebration @Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building
SATURDAY 10/28
West Cliff Outdoor Market @Lighthouse Point
Chris Johnson Glass 7th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch @Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange
Spooky Halloween Pie Workshop @Farm Discovery at Live Earth, Upper Farm
Fall Fest @Santa Cruz Bible Church
Glow Hard Santa Cruz Full Moon Party @Moe’s Alley
Museum of the Macabre 2023 | Halloween Event @Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
SUNDAY 10/29
Inside Santa Cruz: Apple Pressing with Santa Cruz Cider Co. @Santa Cruz Cider Co.
Bookshop Santa Cruz Presents: Nik Sharma | “Veg-Table” @Bookshop Santa Cruz
The Boneshakers ft. Jenny Langer @Moe’s Alley
“Ten” exhibition @Radius Gallery
Thomas and Percy’s Halloween Party @Roaring Camp Railroads