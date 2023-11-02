Lookout PM: Weekender, Seymour Center’s whale skeleton coming down, and downtown development fears
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 11/2
Two Runner with Town Mountain and The Lil Smokies @Moe’s Alley
“Ten” exhibition @Radius Gallery
Pat Metheny @Rio Theatre
Devo: Celebrating 50 Years @Civic Auditorium
Dr. Fresch @The Catalyst
FRIDAY 11/3
Taylor Rae joins Band of Heathens @Moes Alley
The White Buffalo @Felton Music Hall
Live jazz @Hotel Paradox
Jive Machine @Abbott Square Market
Frankie and the Witch Fingers @The Catalyst
SATURDAY 11/4
15th Annual Santa Cruz Sea Glass & Ocean Art Festival @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
40th Anniversary of Wine & Roses! @Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds
Holiday Watercolor Lettering @The Annieglass Craftbar
Skypark @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
Henry Rollins @Felton Music Hall
SUNDAY 11/5
Autumn Showcase @Highland House
Poetry & Music in the Park @Brommer Street County Park
Symphony Recital - Hasan Ali Toker @Samper Recital Hall
Microtiger @Steel Bonnet
Veeze @The Catalyst