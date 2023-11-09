Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
the mural on the new Cedar/Center apartment development in downtown Santa Cruz
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: UCSC Palestine protest, Weekender, and remembering Glen Schaller

Share
Lookout PM is sponsored by UC Santa Cruz

Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.

Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.

Membership offer on Lookout
How construction skills, sustainability, and local housing needs collide at Cabrillo College’s CEM department PC roadblock

From humble beginnings to a thriving legacy: Celebrating Bay Federal Credit Union’s 66th birthday

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

THURSDAY 11/9
Troker @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Melissa Come Back: Author Talk with Patrice Keet @Santa Cruz Public Libraries - Downtown Branch
Morillo & KR3TURE @Felton Music Hall
You Will Get Used to It @Experimental Theater
Acid Mothers Temple w/ Dead Leaf Echo + Mammatus @Moe’s Alley

FRIDAY 11/10
Premier Cruz @Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard
Ryan Price @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
“Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl @UCSC Theater Arts Center Mainstage
Mapache @Kuumbwa Jazz Center

SATURDAY 11/11
Apple-Palooza @Farm Discovery at Live Earth
Cloe Hubbard @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
James Durbin: Unplugged @Veterans Village
Noah Gundersen @Felton Music Hall
Lowdown Brass Band @Moe’s Alley

SUNDAY 11/12
Sip & Stroll @Capitola Village
Fall Wine Walk @Downtown Santa Cruz
Grateful Sundays with Matt Hartle & Friends @Felton Music Hall
The Lacs @The Catalyst
Gene Luen Yang | “The Books Of Clash Volume 2" @Bookshop Santa Cruz

Click for the full event calendar

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive

Past Newsletters