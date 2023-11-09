Lookout PM: UCSC Palestine protest, Weekender, and remembering Glen Schaller
Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 11/9
Troker @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Melissa Come Back: Author Talk with Patrice Keet @Santa Cruz Public Libraries - Downtown Branch
Morillo & KR3TURE @Felton Music Hall
You Will Get Used to It @Experimental Theater
Acid Mothers Temple w/ Dead Leaf Echo + Mammatus @Moe’s Alley
FRIDAY 11/10
Premier Cruz @Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard
Ryan Price @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
“Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl @UCSC Theater Arts Center Mainstage
Mapache @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
SATURDAY 11/11
Apple-Palooza @Farm Discovery at Live Earth
Cloe Hubbard @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
James Durbin: Unplugged @Veterans Village
Noah Gundersen @Felton Music Hall
Lowdown Brass Band @Moe’s Alley
SUNDAY 11/12
Sip & Stroll @Capitola Village
Fall Wine Walk @Downtown Santa Cruz
Grateful Sundays with Matt Hartle & Friends @Felton Music Hall
The Lacs @The Catalyst
Gene Luen Yang | “The Books Of Clash Volume 2" @Bookshop Santa Cruz