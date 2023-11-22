Lookout PM: Weekender, local syringe exchange program halted, and the new Pajaro River levee to break ground in 2024
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
FRIDAY 11/17
West Cliff Holiday Outdoor Market @Lighthouse Point
The BASSment 831: Ghostland Music Festival 2023 @Brookdale Lodge
Santa Cruz Holiday Lights Train @The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Magic the Gathering Drag Show and Game Night @Lupulo
SATURDAY 11/18
10th Annual SCM Holiday Makers Market @Felton Music Hall
Holiday Ornament Making Workshop @The Annieglass Craftbar
Georgian Food and Wine Event @The Grove Cafe and Bakery
Woodland Holiday Chandeliers, Wreaths and Wine @Roberts Ranch Vineyards
SUNDAY 11/19
Holiday Market Pop-Up @Abbott Square Market
Winemakers Dinner with Terah @Persephone
The Alex Lucero Band: Alex Lucero Band @Shanty Shack
The Pharcyde @The Catalyst