the mural on the new Cedar/Center apartment development in downtown Santa Cruz
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM: Weekender, local syringe exchange program halted, and the new Pajaro River levee to break ground in 2024

Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.

Community Bridges PC roadblock

TEDxSantaCruz returns, calling for speakers to rise together with big ideas to address challenges

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

FRIDAY 11/17
West Cliff Holiday Outdoor Market @Lighthouse Point
The BASSment 831: Ghostland Music Festival 2023 @Brookdale Lodge
Santa Cruz Holiday Lights Train @The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Magic the Gathering Drag Show and Game Night @Lupulo

SATURDAY 11/18
10th Annual SCM Holiday Makers Market @Felton Music Hall
Holiday Ornament Making Workshop @The Annieglass Craftbar
Georgian Food and Wine Event @The Grove Cafe and Bakery
Woodland Holiday Chandeliers, Wreaths and Wine @Roberts Ranch Vineyards

SUNDAY 11/19
Holiday Market Pop-Up @Abbott Square Market
Winemakers Dinner with Terah @Persephone
The Alex Lucero Band: Alex Lucero Band @Shanty Shack
The Pharcyde @The Catalyst

