Morning Lookout: Filmmaker’s stark before-after take of Big Basin; resources for the unsheltered

Good Morning! It’s Monday, August 30 and it will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 78.

Our thoughts are with the residents of Ida-battered Louisiana where the hurricane has weakened to a tropical storm this morning and rescue and recovery efforts have reportedly begun.

On the eve of President Joe Biden’s deadline for American troops to pull out of Afghanistan, the White House says the United States has the capacity to evacuate the 300 American citizens still left in the country, according to a report by the Associated Press. Meanwhile, yesterday, Biden met with the families of the 13 military personnel who lost their lives in a blast at Kabul Airport last week. At least five of them had ties to California. Here’s what we know about them.

The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others. Our sacred obligation to the families of these heroes will last forever. pic.twitter.com/lPx4a4ebS7 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 29, 2021

Locally, UC Santa Cruz students are struggling to return to campus for the 2021-22 academic year due to a lack of affordable and available housing. And a local filmmaker’s side-by-side footage Big Basin shows the stark realities of the devastation inflicted by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.

There’s a lot to cover so let’s get to it:



What we know about the five California service members killed in Kabul airport blast

(Sgt. Isaiah Campbell / U.S. Marine Corps)

Of the 13 U.S. military personnel killed in the Kabul airport blast, 10 were based at Camp Pendleton. And at least five had roots in California. One planned to go to college and study engineering. Another was described by family members as being deeply devoted to her work in Afghanistan. Here is what we know about the local service members who lost their lives.

Thanks to the incredible work of our troops — especially those in Afghanistan — the US has evacuated over 110,000 people from Afghanistan and counting. All arrivals to the United States go through screening and security vetting, are tested for COVID-19, and offered vaccines. pic.twitter.com/5liAX2v3rx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 28, 2021

HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED: After making it past the first hurdle of getting out of Afghanistan, evacuees arriving in the United States are now faced with the second daunting challenge: rebuilding their lives in the United States after arriving here with nothing. This is how you may be able to step in. Read more on how to help here.

Housing and homelessness

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Some UCSC students struggle to return to campus as affordable, available housing remains elusive: With UCSC resuming classes for the 2021-2022 school year in a few weeks, many incoming and returning students are finding themselves at a loss for housing options. As one returning student shared, “I can’t focus on my job, I can’t sleep — this is completely awful.” Read more about the housing problem students are facing from our Grace Stetson here.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Homeless services nonprofit focuses on basic needs; “No one agency...can address the issue on its own”: While most Santa Cruz County non-profits catering to the unsheltered population aim to create permanent housing solutions, Brent Adams’ Footbridge Services Center fulfills more immediate needs. “We want to raise the floor of experience from what’s existing out there to something more clean, safe and dignified.” Read more from Lookout contributor Hanna Merzbach here.

CZU, One Year Later

(Handout)

Big Basin before and after CZU, through one local filmmaker’s eyes: Local filmmaker Eric Parson’s 17-minute “Big Basin Will Never Be The Same” uses side-by-side film of his favorite trail run in Big Basin, one side shot before the 2020 blaze and one after, to sound an alarm about what our forests are facing. The resulting film is heartbreaking. Read more from our Wallace Baine and watch the film here.

(Nick Ibarra/Lookout Santa Cruz)

Local training program seeks to shrink number of ‘spontaneous volunteers’ during wildfires, disasters: During wildfires and disasters, well-meaning but untrained “spontaneous volunteers” emerge to defend lives and property but the lack of training can sometimes mean they are putting themselves and others in danger. It’s a controversial issue but a nonprofit group has a middle-ground solution. Read more from Lookout contributor Liza Monroy here.

How Gavin Newsom went from landslide victory to fighting for his political survival: The night Gov. Gavin Newsom won his place in office by a landslide, he told election night crowds “the future belongs to California.” But the recall election puts his own future in doubt. The story of a Democratic governor who finds himself fighting for political survival in a deep-blue state is hard to imagine without COVID-19. Read more here.

Larry Elder’s views cost him listeners and even his best friend. But he won’t waver: In an effort to learn more about the man currently in the best position to replace Gov. Gain Newsom, the Los Angeles Times read books and columns by Larry Elder, reviewed past radio commentaries and interviewed more than two dozen of his friends, professional associates and media peers. What emerged was the portrait of a conservative raised in liberal South Los Angeles, a precocious young attorney and a media provocateur. Read more about him here.



Around the county...

Santa Cruz City Council to receive community input for new election system (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Court considers whether sexually violent predator can move to Bonny Doon (Scotts Valley Press Banner)

Crackdown on illegally parked vehicles in Santa Cruz leads to citations and towings (KSBW-TV)

That’s it for today. If you’re enjoying our coverage, please tell your family and friends about our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center, where they can sign up for all the newsletters and alerts we offer. You can also keep tabs on everything we’re publishing through the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To ensure you’re staying informed about all the goings-on in Santa Cruz, consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Have a great day!

Tulsi Kamath

Lookout Santa Cruz