Morning Lookout: UCSC initiative to help evacuees; Our awesome double giveback program

Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, August 31 and it will be a partly sunny day with a high of 74. With extreme fire conditions around the state, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced that starting tonight, all National Forests in the state will be closed for more than two weeks.

We made the difficult decision to temporarily close all National Forests in CA in order to better provide public & firefighter safety due to extreme fire conditions. This will be effective on Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. MORE: https://t.co/bm1dODBoLZ pic.twitter.com/QVLnyJSwGH — Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region (@usfs_r5) August 31, 2021

Yesterday, America’s longest war came to an end and we now know the U.S. Military has evacuated tens of thousands of citizens from Afghanistan and other countries. Stating a “dire need,” UC Santa Cruz has launched an initiative to raise funds for fleeing Afghan students and at-risk families.

Meanwhile, here at home, we at Lookout have launched a really cool double giveback program in a bid to fight childhood hunger.

America’s longest war ends: Tens of thousands of refugees evacuated by miliary

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

The United State’s longest war came to an end yesterday and the Department of Defense tweeted updates from General Kenneth McKenzie that included a breakdown of the largest non-combatant evacuations undertaken by the U.S. military over an 18-day period, beginning August 14. McKenzie said a total of 123,000 civilians were evacuated from Afghanistan of which 73,500 were citizens of Afghanistan and other countries. See more updates from the general on the DoD Twitter.



‘The need is pretty dire’: UC Santa Cruz raises funds to support fleeing Afghan scholars

(Handout)

With tens of thousands of evacuees in need of help, UC Santa Cruz yesterday announced a goal of raising $100,000 to support at-risk Afghan families and students fleeing the country. Should the university reach its goal, the campus provost and executive vice chancellor have pledged to match it. Read more about the initiative from our Grace Stetson here and make a donation to the cause here.

MORE WAYS TO HELP: Meanwhile, if you want to take another route to help evacuees, there are several California organizations you can donate to or get involved with. The LA Times has created a great list of ways you can chip in. Find the whole thing here.





COVID 2021

Democratic lawmakers drop idea for a California statewide vaccine mandate: Democratic lawmakers have dropped a controversial proposal to mandate vaccines in the state, a move that would have been challenging to pass in the final weeks of the legislative session and was already providing fodder for the upcoming recall election. However, dropping the proposal before the Legislature adjourns next week effectively leaves the decision to the governor. Read more here.

Anxious the Delta variant will pause life again? This therapist can help you cope: The tail end of summer 2021 has in many ways taken on the chaotic vibes of early 2020, when we had a sense that COVID-19 would change our lives drastically but we didn’t know how, when or for how long. Over the past year and a half, doctor of clinical psychology and licensed clinical social worker Dr. Courtney Tracy has emerged as one of the leading voices in a thriving community of TikTok therapists giving advice. Read more here.

Yesterday was your last day to register to vote by mail... BUT, it’s not too late to vote! The vote on whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is rapidly approaching, and with it the chance to completely change California’s political atmosphere. While last night was the deadline to register to vote by mail, eligible voters can still register to vote in person through September 10. Read more about how you can do that from our Grace Stetson here.

Here’s how the recall candidates say they’d boost housing production in California: California’s housing shortage has become a focal point of the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, as candidates vow to turbo-charge home building by slashing bureaucratic hurdles for developers and streamlining construction approvals. The LA Times talked with four leading recall candidates about their position. Here’s what they said.

Are young voters the key to Gavin Newsom surviving the recall? In a recall election that will likely be decided by which side turns out its base at the highest rates, young, energized voters represent an important voting bloc for Newsom if he hopes to survive. Still, the youngest eligible Californians are least likely of any age group to register, or to vote. Read more here.

That's it for today.



