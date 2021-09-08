Morning Lookout: No decision in convicted rapist’s potential placement in Bonny Doon; Flex Alert tonight

Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, September 8 and it will be sunny with a high of 83. Be careful if you’re headed out this morning — there’s some patchy, dense fog in the area. Also, with the anticipation of a heatwave later this evening in other parts of the state, a Flex Alert has been issued for this evening.

While much of the San Francisco Bay Area is experiencing clear sky conditions this morning, patchy dense fog has developed around the Monterey Bay. Please drive with extra caution this morning in areas of reduced visibility. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/8giedIcRG0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 8, 2021

Yesterday, a Santa Cruz County judge acknowledged the Bonny Doon community’s concerns over the placement of a “sexually violent predator,” approved for conditional release, in the mountain community. However, she also said she needs to hear more.

In international headlines, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck late last night in Mexico, about eight miles from the city of Acapulco. And a major development in the #FreeBritney movement — the 39-year-old pop star’s father has filed a petition to end the controversial 13 year-long conservatorship over his daughter.

Judge acknowledges unpopularity of sexually violent predator’s Bonny Doon placement, but wants to hear more

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati decided yesterday that she needs to hear more about the potential relocation of repeat sex offender Michael Thomas Cheek to Bonny Doon, scheduling another hearing for next month. Cheek’s placement in Bonny Doon has residents up in arms and more than 60 people gathered outside the courthouse to express their outrage. Read more from Lookout’s Neil Strebig and Haneen Zain here.

COLUMN: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be the Bonny Doon community’s next battle (Mark Conley)

California grid operator issues flex alert ahead of high heat expected Wednesday

With temperatures expected to climb in inland areas, California’s electrical system operator has issued a statewide flex alert. (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

California’s electrical system operator has issued a statewide flex alert for this evening. “With above-normal temperatures in the forecast for much of California and the West, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use,” said the nonprofit group, which manages the flow of electricity on high-voltage power lines. Read more about when the Flex Alert is in effect here.



Housing and affordability

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

California set to spend billions on curing homelessness and caring for ‘whole body’ politic: California is embarking on a five-year experiment to infuse its health insurance program for low-income people with billions of dollars in nonmedical services spanning housing, food delivery and addiction care. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the goal is to improve care for the program’s sickest and costliest members and save money, but will it work? Read more from our partners at Kaiser Health News here.

A large housing development overlooks Highway 4 near Pittsburg. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

What one thing do Republican recall candidates blame for California’s housing crisis? The solution to California’s housing crisis is simple: Scrap the California Environmental Quality Act. At least according to the major Republican candidates in the Sept. 14 recall election. Democrat and YouTube personality Kevin Paffrath said he, too, would reform CEQA. But experts say that the landmark environmental law is only one of many tools used to block housing. Read more here.

Democrats optimistic ahead of California recall vote as GOP is divided over its frontrunner: As the recall charges into its final days, Democrats’ midsummer panic has given way to cautious confidence that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s outlook has brightened, aided by healthy turnout so far, a towering advantage in money and the emergence of an ideal foil: Larry Elder. Recall proponents, meanwhile, are projecting an air of underdog scrappiness, noting their effort, underestimated from the start, managed to give Newsom some serious heartburn. Read more here.

In California recall, ballot collection is the hot-button election tool no one wants to talk about: Last year, ballot collection became a hotly debated issue as members of the GOP falsely accused Democrats of using it to help rig the election against President Trump and other Republicans in California. Now, during a potentially close recall election, both parties are downplaying their use of the method as a way to ensure voters return their mail ballots by the Sept. 14 deadline. Read more here.



