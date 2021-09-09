Morning Lookout: VP Harris campaigns in Bay Area; Newsom’s anti-recall messaging

Good Morning! It’s Thursday, September 9 and it will be partly sunny with a high of 74.

Vice President Kamala Harris came to the Bay Area yesterday to campaign in support of her long-time frenemy Gov. Gavin Newsom. Meanwhile, the governor is pushing one anti-recall message hard: be afraid of a Republican governor.

A deadly month: The lives and stories of 22 Californians who died in one brutal month in the war on terror

Breaking international news this morning: The Associated Press reports Taliban allowed some 200 foreigners — including some Americans — to take off in the first international commercial flight out of Kabul since the U.S. pulled out last month. Meanwhile, it was a devastatingly deadly month for Californians in the 20-year war on terror with 22 young lives lost. Here are the names and stories of those we’ve lost.

After a disastrous summer of fire, California braces for a potentially worse fall

With more than 2 million acres burned so far this year, California’s already destructive wildfire season may worsen this fall, with long-term forecasts showing little signs of relief. Fall is almost always a race between intense seasonal winds and the arrival of rain. Officials say the next few months look considerably dry and dangerous. Read more here.

Meanwhile, CalFire CZU announced yesterday that a suspension of all outdoor burning in Santa Cruz County has been lifted.

A preliminary rendering of the development at 831 Water Street in Santa Cruz. The project was presented and discussed at a community meeting last week. (Courtesy City of Santa Cruz, Novin Development)

The state passed SB 35 in September 2017 with the goal of creating more affordable housing. Now, the proposed development at 831 Water Street has become an example of how the state’s demands and a local community’s wants might not find alignment. Santa Cruz city leadership Tuesday night sought to bring clarity to the little-understood piece of legislation. Read more from our Grace Stetson here.



‘Wonderful little reunion’: Jewel Theatre set to return with musicals, mysteries, romance and comedy

The COVID shutdown hit right as Santa Cruz’s Jewel Theatre was about to launch a production, and everyone will pick up more or less where they left off when a six-show season kicks off at the Colligan Theater on Sept. 15. Our Wallace Baine previews what theater aficionados can expect here.

And speaking of reopening theaters, another one — that shows moving pictures — is set to welcome guests back starting tomorrow.

Kamala Harris comes to Newsom’s rescue, whether he needs it or not: With Gov. Gavin Newsom facing what could be the most harrowing challenge of his political career yet, he asked his oldest political frenemy — a fellow alum of Bay Area politics — Vice President Kamala Harris to put in a good word just six days before the Sept. 14 recall. Read more here.

Newsom stakes his future on one simple argument: Fear a GOP governor: As he barnstorms the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s anti-recall campaign strategy to generate fear about a GOP takeover appears to be working to turn out Democratic voters, allowing the governor to avoid more complicated conversations about his own record. Read more here.



