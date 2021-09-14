Morning Lookout | ELECTION DAY: ‘The eyes of the nation are on California’

Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, September 14 and you can expect sunny, 75-degree conditions as you head to the polls.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden campaigned on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s behalf, telling the crowd the outcome of today’s election would “reverberate around the nation.” Meanwhile, after half a year of campaigning, there are one of three possible outcomes to today’s recall election — broken down here by our partners at CalMatters. And finally, to make your Election Day a little easier, we have put together a handy guide for everything you need to know to be able to exercise your civic right today.

Let’s get to it:

It’s Election Day

In final campaign push with Newsom, Biden says ‘eyes of the nation’ are on California recall: “This is not hyperbole: The eyes of the nation are on California,” said President Joe Biden at a campaign rally last night in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom on the eve of his historic recall election. “Because the decision you’re about to make isn’t just going to have a huge impact on California, it’s going to reverberate around the nation. And quite frankly, it’s not a joke, around the world. “ Read more here.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What you need to know about casting your vote in Santa Cruz County: As you head out today to cast your vote, Lookout Santa Cruz contributor Hanna Merzbach has compiled a helpful voter guide to ensure you have what you need to make your voice heard in today’s election. Find the whole thing here.

Decision time: Three ways the California recall election could go: After half a year of campaigning amid the COVID-19 pandemic that largely fueled the recall effort against Newsom, it’s now D-Day. Today’s recall election could have one of three outcomes. Read more about what could happen today from our partners at CalMatters here.

PG&E sheds light on Ben Lomond power outage, what was tripping the ‘fast trip’ tech: It was squirrels

(Via Pixabay)

Many Ben Lomond residents were left in the dark in more ways than one in recent days, as they experienced as many as four power outages with little explanation from Pacific Gas & Electric. The cause of the Ben Lomond outages? Squirrels either chewing or contacting the lines. Read more from Hanna here.



With a warming climate, coastal fog around the world is declining

(Via Pixabay)

Fog is a defining element of summer in Santa Cruz and is essential for plants and animals, agriculture and human health, not only in California but in coastal zones around the world. But dissipating “June gloom” could bring a dismal future for some of the state’s iconic redwoods and other flora and fauna along the coast. Read more here.



Charred trees, destroyed homes — Biden tours wildfire danger during California trip

Gazing down from Marine One, President Biden yesterday surveyed miles of scorched earth slicing through dense green forests, the scars left by one of the worst wildfires to threaten California. “These fires are blinking code red for our nation,” the president said at a Sacramento airport after his aerial tour. “They’re gaining frequency and ferocity. And we know what we need to do.” Read more here.

Welcome to ‘Frequency’: MAH debuts technological arts festival

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Installations combining light, sound and digital culture — some featuring audience interaction, some leaning more toward performance art — come to the museum and its downtown Santa Cruz surroundings. “You absolutely need to be open for adventure,” the MAH’s director says. Read more from our Wallace Baine here.

