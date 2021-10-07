Morning Lookout: Accused BLM mural vandals in court today, hybrid campus resource program to return next month

Good Morning! It’s Thursday, October 7 and the day will start off cloudy, gradually becoming sunnier with a high of 66.

Later this morning, two young men facing felony charges are due in court after the Black Lives Matter mural outside the Santa Cruz library was vandalized earlier this year. Meanwhile, activists are calling for restorative justice. And next month, a controversial school resource officer program is expected to return to Aptos and Watsonville high schools, but with a twist. We have the latest updates from PVUSD here. Also, in breaking national news, Pfizer has asked the US government for authorization to give the vaccine to children ages 5 and up.

Hybrid SRO program on its way: PVUSD chief says cop-clinician pairing to be in place by Nov. 1

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In an attempt to reconcile safety concerns in the wake of the Aug. 31 fatal stabbing of an Aptos High School student, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District voted to bring back law enforcement presence to Aptos and Watsonville high schools. Now, with hiring drawing to a close, the program will soon come to fruition with SRO-mental health clinician pairs expected on campuses by Nov. 1. Read more about the plans from Lookout contributor Hanna Merzbach.

NATIONAL NEWS: 4 hurt after student opens fire during fight at Arlington high school (NBC DFW)

New child tax credit may be life changing for the poorest families. But will they sign up?

A new federal child tax credit program meant to fight child poverty during a tumultuous pandemic would give the poorest families $300 a month for each child younger than 6 and $250 for older children. But the same people who could benefit the most are the hardest to reach. Those who haven’t been filing taxes, often because their income is too low, need to affirmatively sign up for the program. Many don’t know it exists. Read more here.



Alleged BLM vandals face preliminary hearing — and Santa Cruz community activists are watching

(Via SCPD)

HAPPENING TODAY: With 20-year-old Brandon Bochat of Santa Cruz and 19-year-old Hagan Warner of Boulder Creek due in court this morning to face felony charges with a hate crime modification, Thomas Sage Pedersen is among those calling for restorative justice should a plea deal come to pass. Read more from Lookout contributor Max Chun here.



How a coast crowded with ships, port gridlock and an anchor might have caused O.C. oil spill

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking at the possibility that the crush of shipping traffic came into violent contact with a network of undersea infrastructure and triggered a spill that sent an estimated 144,000 gallons of oil into the ocean. On Tuesday, diver reports and footage from remotely operated submarines showed that a 4,000-foot section of a nearly 18-mile oil pipeline had been displaced approximately 105 feet and had a 13-inch split along its length. Read more here.



Oil spill puts spotlight on the magic and fragility of California’s coast

While only small bits of oil have washed onto several beaches in the Huntington Beach area so far, officials warn that the shifting currents could still push thicker parts of the slick ashore. Scientists say that could be devastating for some of the richest marine ecosystems in California. Even if the area dodges a disaster, the specter of future ones persists because it’s so close to sprawling oil infrastructure. Read more here.

Climate change is supercharging California heat waves, and the state isn’t ready

Climate change is transforming the character of the West’s hottest periods — making them more frequent, more persistent, more humid and more lethal. Experts say this shift in heatwaves should prompt changes in emergency notifications and public health response to keep the death toll from rising. But that isn’t happening. Read more here.



