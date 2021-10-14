Morning Lookout: Funneling cannabis cash for kids, the contentious Cruz Hotel moves a step forward

Good Morning! It’s Thursday, October 14 and it will be sunny with a high of 72. The National Weather Service says a warming trend will begin today that will continue into the weekend.

Warming trend begins today and continues through Saturday. Here's a look at today and tomorrow's forecast high temps. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QOsPzNBTRB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2021

Voters in Santa Cruz will decide next month the fate of Measure A which would nearly double the amount of money flowing from the city’s cannabis business tax to the fund dedicated to childhood development programs. Meanwhile, there are steps left to take if supporters of the for-now-called Cruz Hotel project are to get past loud opposition and become part of the overhaul of lower Pacific Avenue and the riverfront zone.

Cannabis for kids: Santa Cruz residents have chance to make children’s fund permanent in Nov. 2 election

(Via Pixabay)

On Nov. 2, Santa Cruz city residents will vote on Measure A, which if approved would permanently establish and give more funding to the Santa Cruz Children’s Fund via the legalized marijuana industry. The fund currently receives 12.5% of the revenue from the city’s cannabis business tax; the measure would increase that amount to 20%. Read more from our Hillary Ojeda here.

Is downtown’s first hotel in nearly a century Cruz’n into town? What we know about the hot-button project

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz is one step closer to seeing its first downtown hotel development in more than 90 years — a six-story, 152,000-square foot development known by the placeholder name, “Cruz Hotel.” Amid outcry from some of its customers, the Santa Cruz Community Credit Union officially sold hotel developers its downtown property at 324 Front St. on Sept. 30. Read more from Lookout contributor Hanna Merzbach here.



Housing and affordability

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

‘There needs to be collective ownership’ — City’s new homelessness point person on work, solutions: Santa Cruz officials named Larry Imwalle the city’s new homelessness response manager Oct. 5. As he get into the job, he spoke to Lookout’s Grace Stetson about what he thinks needs to be done to address the issue at both the government and community levels. Read more from Grace here.

PHOTOS: They turned a one-car garage into a stunning ADU to house their parents: Four years ago, when they were running out of room in their two-bedroom bungalow, Pastor Alvarado and Gennifer Leong-Alvarado went to architects Rebecca Rudolph and Catherine Johnson of Design, Bitches with a proposition. Could they design a multipurpose room that served not just them, but their extended family? The team converted a garage into a stunning ADU in Atwater Village. Read more and see photos here.

Around the state...

Alma Hernández, right, executive director of SEIU California, speaks during a Times panel discussion in 2017. Hernández now faces felony charges after an investigation by the California attorney general’s office. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Top California labor official and husband accused of grand theft, embezzlement and tax evasion: The California attorney general’s office has filed felony charges against the executive director of Service Employees International Union California State Council, the state’s largest labor union with 700,000 members, alleging that an investigation into possible campaign finance violations revealed that Alma Hernández and her husband underreported their income by more than $1.4 million to evade taxes. Read more here.

Port backlogs sum up California’s COVID crisis: President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will move toward 24/7 operations to help unsnarl massive supply chain backlogs. Before the pandemic, usually, just one cargo ship had to anchor near the ports — which together handle 40% of containers entering the U.S. — while waiting to unload its goods. On Tuesday, there were 58 — down from a record 73 in mid-September. Read more here.



Around the county...

Santa Cruz County closes on Watsonville facility (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Hearing begins in Pleasure Point kidnapping, murder case (Pajaronian)

Watsonville High teachers push back on school resource officer decision (KION-TV)

