Morning Lookout: Tax the absent to solve affordability problem, some say; Netflix in hot water

As the city of Santa Cruz continues to deal with housing affordability, some believe they’ve found an answer: taxing homeowners whose properties are empty 120 days or more per year. Netflix is in hot water after the release of comedian Dave Chappelle’s special — a move severely criticized by LGBTQ+ employees at the company. And at the very end, we have a special offer for you.

Hearts full for an empty homes tax: Santa Cruz set to follow path of other ‘second home’ destinations

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In order to put more money toward affordable housing solutions, advocates want to follow steps taken by voters in Oakland and Vancouver by taxing homeowners who live in their homes for fewer than 120 days in a calendar year. With census numbers showing 9.5% of Santa Cruz’s units as vacant for 120-plus days annually, there are more than 2,000 units in the city that could be eligible for the tax. Read more from our Grace Stetson here.

“this week f—ing sucks.”: Netflix takes a hit over fallout from Chappelle special

(via Pixabay)

LGBTQ+ employees behind Netflix’s “Most” Twitter admitted “the last couple of weeks have been hard” after the release of Chappelle’s ‘The Closer.’ Netflix has refused to pull the special, arguing that it must protect the creative freedom of its artists even when their material is controversial. Analysts offered conflicting assessments of how damaging the open disagreement could be to Netflix’s brand. Read more here.



‘Striketober’: Hospitals brace for strikes as California workers protest staff shortages

Long-simmering disputes with unions over staffing are reaching crisis points. Almost a third of California hospitals report insufficient numbers of critical workers, including nurses, technicians and janitors. As weary health care workers across California enter the 19th month of the pandemic, thousands are walking off the job and onto the picket line, demanding more staffing. Read more here.



70,000 Californians have died from COVID-19

COVID-19 has now killed 70,000 Californians, illustrating the pandemic’s still-deadly consequences even as its latest wave recedes. While that overall death toll is the highest in the nation, other large states have seen cumulative death rates over the course of the pandemic that far surpass California’s. Read more here.

READ ALSO: What will it take to get out of the pandemic? California still has a long way to go (LA Times)

Pivot’s latest pivot: Uniquely Santa Cruz fashion event lands at the Tannery

(r.r. jones)

Pivot: The Art of Fashion has found homes at the Rio, the Wrigley Building and, last year, on a screen, and this year the high-profile Santa Cruz fashion show and performance-art showcase moves outdoors at the Tannery and adds other live elements. Read more from our Wallace Baine here.

