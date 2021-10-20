Morning Lookout: Statewide drought emergency, placement of sexually violent predators and more

Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, October 20 and I’m back at it today (many thanks, Dan for covering for me). It will be rainy and windy with a high of 60. Winds could gust as high as 22 miles per hour the National Weather Service says to expect up to three-quarters of an inch of rain today. The rain will definitely help as Cal Fire officials continue to mop up the last of the Estrada fire which was 90% contained as of yesterday evening.

A series of weather system will bring periods of light to moderate rainfall 🌧️ to the #BayArea & #CentralCoast through Friday. A more potent atmospheric river then takes aim on the region late in the weekend with widespread rainfall and gusty winds. Stay tuned!⚠️#CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/usmXHUzWfk — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 20, 2021

While weather is top of mind today, climate is our top story today: Yesterday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency for the entire state of California, though mandatory water conservation was not part of the order.

Locally, the County Board of Supervisors voted to oppose taking in more sexually violent predators being released from prison in Santa Cruz County until state law is amended — a move that will not impact the placement of Michael Cheek in Bonny Doon. And to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the county is giving survivors an outlet for their stories to promote healing and recovery.

Newsom declares drought emergency across California

Gov. Newsom expanded the California drought emergency from 50 counties to statewide yesterday but did not order mandatory water conservation. He did authorize water regulators to ban wasteful water use, such as spraying down public sidewalks. Read more here.

Supervisors: We want more control over placement of sexually violent predators

The board of supervisors voted yesterday to direct county administrators to oppose taking in sexually violent predators in Santa Cruz County until state law is amended to give local jurisdictions more power in the decision-making process. The move will have no impact on the case of Michael Cheek, a man declared a sexually violent predator, whose placement in Bonny Doon is facing opposition from residents. Read more from our Hillary Ojeda here.



Working to raise awareness of domestic violence issues and promote healing

To mark Domestic Violence Awareness month, Santa Cruz County’s recently formed Commission on Justice and Gender launched a Healing Campaign to give survivors of domestic violence a platform to tell their stories. “It’s about empowering folks to use their voice,” a Monarch Services official said. “The more that we can be vulnerable and share, I think it just creates more community, and more of that familiarity.” Read more from Lookout contributor Hanna Merzbach here.

‘This is going to solve the housing crisis’: Santa Cruz builder waxes on importance of ADUs

With home prices continuing to rise, Santa Cruz home designer Pat Powers thinks the solution lies with accessory dwelling units or ADUs. Changes in state and local laws have made it easier to build the mini-homes, giving families more options on where to live. Read more from our Grace Stetson here.

County officials, parents prepare for children 5 to 11 to receive Pfizer vaccine, likely in early November

As the FDA prepares to approve an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, Santa Cruz county officials and parents are not only preparing for the influx of people seeking appointments, but they’re also adjusting to a new phase of the pandemic. Read more from Hillary here.

‘Nothing has introduced more people to surfing than the Boogie Board’: Tom Morey opened the waves to the masses

A lifelong dreamer and tinkerer, Tom Morey created a stubby, lightweight bodyboard that changed beach culture forever. The Boogie Board delighted millions and enraged purists who suddenly found their favorite breaks as crowded as a freeway. Morey died last week at 86. Read more here.



