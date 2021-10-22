Morning Lookout: Latest on the weather, new interim police chief announced and more

Good Morning! It’s Friday, October 22 and the weather is top of mind today, so let’s dive right in:

A wet morning commute for your Friday morning. Slow down and allow extra time. Rain should quickly exit the region by mid to late morning. A break in the weather this afternoon through Saturday afternoon before North Bay rain returns. Still looking wet and windy Sunday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nU52d0PrM3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

The National Weather Service says it will continue to rain through 11 a.m. with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. While NWS officials haven’t yet updated rainfall totals this morning, here’s what it looked like around our area as of 6 p.m. last night:

Image showing 48 hour precip totals as of 6 pm Thursday: pic.twitter.com/k5qFNwByJs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

Here’s what was expected of the Category 5 Atmospheric Riveer around the rest of the state yesterday.

MORE FROM THE LA TIMES: Burned by wildfire, Northern California towns now fear flooding and toxic runoff from storm

Bernie Escalante named interim Santa Cruz police chief

(Courtesy Santa Cruz Police Department)

A 25-year veteran of the department and current deputy chief has been named Santa Cruz’s interim police chief. The search for a permanent chief to replace the outgoing Andy Mills will begin following the hiring of a city manager, expected to occur in early November. Read more from Lookout contributor Max Chun.



CDC poised to expand COVID booster shots. What does that look like in Santa Cruz?

Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the types of COVID booster shots it recommends for Americans, making tens of millions more eligible. Locally, health care providers say they are preparing for the expected spike in demand. Read more from Lookout contributor Haneen Zain here.

MORE COVID READS:

Halloween still presents scary COVID-19 risk. How you can celebrate safely (LA Times)

For the vaccinated, how risky could holiday gatherings be? (LA Times)



Pressure mounts on UC system to reach agreement with lecturer workforce as strikes, class cancellations loom

The UC workforce has a churn problem as about a quarter of the system’s 6,000 lecturers don’t return annually. The lecturer union and UC have made some progress in their multi-year impasse over a new contract, but many issues remain unsolved as the threat of strikes loom. Read more here.

Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun that killed woman on movie set, sheriff says

Sheriff’s office: Star’s ‘prop firearm’ kills one, injures another https://t.co/wuFa9DMRBI — Santa Fe New Mexican (@thenewmexican) October 22, 2021

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun on a New Mexico movie set that killed the director of photography and injured the director, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were shot yesterday afternoon on the set: cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42; and the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, according to a statement by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more here.



The Joe behind Joze: New ‘Foodie’ doc pays tribute to a Santa Cruz culinary legend

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“Foodie for the People,” showing the next two Wednesdays at the Del Mar, is a portrait of Jozseph Schultz and the community he helped create in Santa Cruz both inside his India Joze restaurant and among those less fortunate. Read more from our Wallace Baine here.

THIS WEEK’S BOLO Best Bets: Dance through the raindrops to the SC Symphony, chili cook-off and Pivot



Go to the movies, on us!

