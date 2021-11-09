Morning Lookout: Rainfall totals, did COVID apps work and more
Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, November 9 and you can expect showers mainly before 10 a.m. and a high of 65. The National Weather Service says drying conditions will return later this afternoon.
Meanwhile, Watsonville was among the areas in Santa Cruz County to get the most rain with almost an inch. Here are 12-hour rainfall totals from NWS:
Helping kids cultivate healthy eating habits; Santa Cruz County nonprofits making a difference
A number of Santa Cruz County nonprofits are teaching kids how to grow and cook food, and develop stronger connections...
As the worst of the weather is past us, here’s a look at your other headlines:
‘We can do better’: Longtime leader of Barrios Unidos continues to work on solutions for violence, inequity
Daniel “Nane” Alejandrez has been a man on a mission since he arrived in Santa Cruz County to attend UC Santa Cruz in the early 1970s. Barrios Unidos recently purchased a corner building on Soquel Avenue, transforming its huge garage into a performance space. Read more from Lookout contributor Cathy Kelly here.
A California judge takes his mental health struggles public
Tim Fall, a sitting judge in California’s Yolo County, decided to break the silence on his mental health issues with a book published during a campaign year. Depression and anxiety, he says, shouldn’t disqualify candidates from any profession. Read more here.
HAPPENING TODAY: Oversized vehicle ordinance heads to second and final vote
An ordinance that would ban oversized vehicles from parking overnight in Santa Cruz will have its second and final vote today. Proponents of the ordinance say it is a necessary first step to address the issues surrounding RV dwellers. Read more from our Grace Stetson here.
California rolled out websites and apps to fight COVID-19 — did they work?
Expectations for California’s digital response to the pandemic were high, given the talent in the state. The state didn’t meet those high expectations, some experts say, but it did pretty well given the technological capacity that state and county public health departments had at the beginning of the pandemic. Read more here.
Thousands protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates as L.A.'s verification rules kick in
L.A. now requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, shopping centers, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, gyms, museums, bowling alleys, performance venues and other spaces — some of the strictest rules in the nation. Thousands of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest these rules yesterday. Read more here.
Video Interview: Getting to know Cosmic, a Santa Cruz-based social impact creative agency
Lookout’s own Ashley Holmes sits down with Eric Ressler, Founder and Creative Director at Cosmic, a Santa Cruz-based...
Around the county...
Santa Cruz’s Justin Hansen, 45, named Cabrillo College’s new football coach (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
How the Gibbs Report sparked a battle over the future of Pacific Avenue (Good Times)
Santa Cruz County Sherrif’s Office looking for bicyclist hit near 17th Avenue and East Cliff Drive (KION-TV)
