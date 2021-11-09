Morning Lookout: Rainfall totals, did COVID apps work and more

Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, November 9 and you can expect showers mainly before 10 a.m. and a high of 65. The National Weather Service says drying conditions will return later this afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers will continue through the morning commute across the Bay Area and Central Coast. Drying conditions are forecast to return later this Tuesday afternoon. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CARain pic.twitter.com/AjPB0PTZKe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Watsonville was among the areas in Santa Cruz County to get the most rain with almost an inch. Here are 12-hour rainfall totals from NWS:

The big winner - Mt. Tamalpais with 3.32" of rain during the past 12 hrs. Overall, the weather system underperformed due to a dry layer in the atmosphere last evening during the storm system's onset. Additional rainfall likely through the morning as rain showers persist. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Y5sKbST8oM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 9, 2021

‘We can do better’: Longtime leader of Barrios Unidos continues to work on solutions for violence, inequity

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Daniel “Nane” Alejandrez has been a man on a mission since he arrived in Santa Cruz County to attend UC Santa Cruz in the early 1970s. Barrios Unidos recently purchased a corner building on Soquel Avenue, transforming its huge garage into a performance space. Read more from Lookout contributor Cathy Kelly here.



A California judge takes his mental health struggles public

Tim Fall, a sitting judge in California’s Yolo County, decided to break the silence on his mental health issues with a book published during a campaign year. Depression and anxiety, he says, shouldn’t disqualify candidates from any profession. Read more here.

HAPPENING TODAY: Oversized vehicle ordinance heads to second and final vote

RV dweller ‘Eddie’ talked to Lookout along Delaware Street this week. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An ordinance that would ban oversized vehicles from parking overnight in Santa Cruz will have its second and final vote today. Proponents of the ordinance say it is a necessary first step to address the issues surrounding RV dwellers. Read more from our Grace Stetson here.



California rolled out websites and apps to fight COVID-19 — did they work?

Expectations for California’s digital response to the pandemic were high, given the talent in the state. The state didn’t meet those high expectations, some experts say, but it did pretty well given the technological capacity that state and county public health departments had at the beginning of the pandemic. Read more here.



(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. now requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, shopping centers, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, gyms, museums, bowling alleys, performance venues and other spaces — some of the strictest rules in the nation. Thousands of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest these rules yesterday. Read more here.

