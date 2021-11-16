Morning Lookout: Palace Arts to remain open in Capitola; a ‘gross mistake’ for Bonny Doon

Top of the morning to you, friends. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 16, and many of us are still shaking off some fog that will give way to a mix of sun and clouds around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

There’s good news this morning about a beloved local institution, but before we get to that ...

And now, to the headlines I promised:



Palace Arts will now remain open in Capitola under new local ownership

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The family that took over local restaurants the Crow’s Nest, Gilda’s on the Wharf and Santa Cruz Diner are the new owners of the 41st Avenue Palace store. Read what the parties are saying here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘One last Christmas season’: Months after saying goodbye to Santa Cruz, Palace Arts to leave Capitola (Lookout)

Judge OKs placement of sexually violent predator in Bonny Doon

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Over the objections of prosecutors and neighbors Monday, a Santa Cruz judge approved the placement of Michael Cheek, diagnosed as a sexually violent predator, in a Bonny Doon home. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda lays out what’s next.

➤ FROM SEPTEMBER: A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle (Lookout)

Rehousing Wave ramping up efforts for the unhoused

(Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

In March, Santa Cruz County launched the “Rehousing Wave” program, offering landlords financial incentives to house community residents experiencing homelessness. Lookout’s Grace Stetson looks at the program’s target numbers and more.

➤ MORE LOCAL HOUSING: ‘It’s infuriating’: Why Santa Cruz’s earliest ADU adopters are asking where to find their perks (Lookout)



How to set ground rules — about COVID vaccines and more — ahead of holiday gatherings

It’s OK to ask about vaccination status and have hard conversations with family about holiday gatherings and COVID safety. Just do it with respect. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times check in with experts.

➤ READY FOR THE NEXT DOSE? Can I get my COVID-19 booster shot now? Here’s what you need to know (Los Angeles Times)

70% of Californians have gotten at least one COVID vaccine dose

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The milestone comes as officials urge more residents to get the shots, part of the effort to ward off a feared coronavirus resurgence this winter. The Times takes a closer look at our statewide numbers.

➤ WARNING SIGNS? COVID-19 surge in Europe as it heads into winter could bode ill for U.S. (Los Angeles Times)



Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz’s Bubba Trumbull steps down as football coach after 15 seasons at helm (Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville City Council again meeting to discuss interim city manager position (Pajaronian)

➤ 12 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County Jail (KION-TV)

➤ Zayante volunteer firefighters recall harrowing Dixie days (Good Times)

