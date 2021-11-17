Morning Lookout: UC lecturers strike averted, Scotts Valley reunified and superhero superfood

Good morning, all. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 17, and another sunny day is on tap around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 60s.

There’s breaking news this morning that a strike slated to begin today involving more than 6,000 University of California lecturers, including at UC Santa Cruz, has been called off:

STRIKE IS OFF--We have a tentative agreement. #TeamUCAFT has won transformative and groundbreaking improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation. #WeTeachUC #FacultyEquity #StudentSuccess pic.twitter.com/tDLwkO7tLT — University Council - AFT (@UCAFT) November 17, 2021

Keep it tuned to Lookout for more — and here's some background courtesy of Lookout's Hillary Ojeda.

Hillary also reported on county supervisors approving redrawn maps for the county’s five districts, with the reunification of Scotts Valley a controversial issue.

Tuesday saw the launch of Santa Cruz’s entry into the mac & cheese market — and local company Goodles has Wonder Woman on its side, as Lookout’s Lily Belli reported.

So let's get to those headlines and more:



Supervisor votes to redraw supervisorial districts, reunifying Scotts Valley

(Via County of Santa Cruz)

The board narrowly passed the plan that included putting all of Scotts Valley back in one district in a 3-2 vote. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda explains here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Whose line is it anyway? A closer look at redistricting proposals and their impacts on Santa Cruz County (Lookout)

A Santa Cruz superfood, superhero-approved

(Via Katrin Bjork)

Wonder Woman endorses Goodles’ new mac & cheese, which is ready to take on the big box brands. Lookout’s Lily Belli takes the taste test.

➤ WANT MORE FOOD & DRINK? All of Lookout’s coverage in one place



Do I have to lie to get a COVID-19 booster shot?

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The stumbling block is the criteria listed to qualify for a booster shot when trying to book an appointment. Some have said they don’t qualify for any of the categories. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times sort things out.

➤ LOOKING AHEAD: How to set ground rules — about COVID vaccines and more — ahead of holiday gatherings (Los Angeles Times)

As drought persists, Californians ‘backsliding’ in effort to conserve water

After cutting back by 5% in August, Californians reduced water use by just 3.9% in September. The Times breaks down what it all means.

➤ MORE DROUGHT WOES: Winged warning: Migrating birds hit hard by California’s drought (CalMatters)

Cal State requires students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 — but it’s not evenly enforced

(Julian Mendoza for CalMatters)

The lack of enforcement makes some students feel unsafe, and public health experts say it risks undermining the rule’s effectiveness. Our partners at CalMatters have a closer look.

➤ MORE FROM HIGHER ED: New law to bring CalFresh food benefits to more college students (EdSource)



One last thing before you head off into the wonderful world of Wednesday — we're still looking for Unsung Santa Cruz nominations, so hit us up!

