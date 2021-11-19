Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
First-grader Eddie Osman gets his COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Gault Elementary.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Morning Lookout: Booster FAQs, progress for kids and Durbin rocks on

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
A good morning to you all, dear readers. It’s Friday, Nov. 19, and we’re looking at partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

I got my COVID booster shot Thursday evening, and Lookout has both boosters and vaccines for the younger crowd covered: Grace Stetson got some answers from Santa Cruz health folks about boosters, including how to get them. Haneen Zain, meanwhile, checked in on how the vax rollout is going for 5-to-11-year-olds.

County parents lining up young ones for COVID-19 shots

Fifth-grader Kazel Oatey gets his first Pfizer shot Tuesday at Gault Elementary.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Nearly 3,000 kids ages 5 to 11 have gotten their first COVID-19 dose since last week. Lookout’s Haneen Zain reported on the vaccine progress.

LAST WEEK: ‘We’re going to do our part’: Gault Elementary holds its first vaccine clinic for elementary students (Lookout)

Reclaiming Coast Miwok history through Indigenous interpretations of archaeology

Tsim D. Schneider on The Archaeology of Refuge and Recourse EditClear
Reclaiming Coast Miwok history through Indigenous interpretations of archaeology

Tsim Schneider's latest book "The Archaeology of Refuge and Recourse" explores the dual practices of refuge and recourse...

The scoop on COVID boosters

A health care worker prepares a dose of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Why should you do it? Where should you get it? Should you mix and match? Lookout’s Grace Stetson delivers the answers here.

RELATED: Get your guard back up, health officials warn: As holidays approach, gatherings could trigger COVID spread (Lookout)

James Durbin living out his heavy metal fantasies right here at home

James Durbin has a full slate of local shows coming up.

Onetime “American Idol” star James Durbin ups the ante from his Quiet Riot years and channels his love of Dio, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest on his latest album — and Santa Cruz fans will have plenty of chances to hear it. Lookout contributor Lucille Tepperman digs in here.

DOWN THE LINE: Check out Wallace Baine’s expertly curated list of all the big events coming to Santa Cruz

After death of its creator, ‘Zoom Forward’ stays true to its name

Writer and artist Jory Post
(Courtesy Hannah Hutton)

Granddaughter Hannah Hutton is carrying on the literary event started by Santa Cruz artist and writer Jory Post. Lookout’s Wallace Baine charts the event’s evolution and talks to Friday’s featured writer.

MORE FROM WALLACE: Find everything from Santa Cruz’s longest-serving journalist in one spot

Cafe Gratitude update: Reduced hours, jobs not restored

Cafe Gratitude on Lincoln Street downtown.
(Mark Conley / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A walkout by about half of Cafe Gratitude’s staff earlier this month does not appear to have been successful. Lookout’s Lily Belli has the latest on a downtown institution.

PREVIOUSLY: Owner, workers clash at longtime Santa Cruz vegan cafe rooted in mindfulness (Lookout)

Kaiser Permanente grants target housing, health, social services

Amanda Ganzer, lead cook in the Housing Matters cafeteria in Santa Cruz, prepares lunch for residents.
Kaiser Permanente grants target housing, health, social services

Health care organizations looks to strengthen services for low-income and homeless residents of the county to bolster...

Best Bets has Friday plans

DJ Mark Farina in action
(Via Facebook)

Downtempo hip-hop and modern dance to comedy, art and bites and brews, Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO have you covered on recommendations for things to do from now to Thanksgiving. Find it all here.

CHECK THE FULL CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

UC officially ditches any tests for undergraduate admissions

A broken pencil on a standardized test sheet
(Via CalMatters)

After doing away with the SAT and ACT in 2020, the University of California said Thursday it would no longer consider using any tests as part of its undergraduate admissions process. Get the analysis here from our partners at CalMatters.

MORE FROM UC: Lecturers hail new deal as ‘a landmark and transformative achievement’ (Lookout)

And that should be enough to get you ready for Friday. But keep it tuned to Lookout — bookmark our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — for all that's in store, including another helping of Lily Belli's Eaters Digest.

To ensure you’re staying informed about all the goings-on in Santa Cruz, consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Redesigned library buildings connect & inspire: SCPL’s 10 branch system transforms

Abe Jayson shows Branciforte plans to Congressman Jimmy Panetta.
Redesigned library buildings connect & inspire: SCPL's 10 branch system transforms

Libraries need Friends. They also need space. Not any old space. They need inviting, flexible, supportive spaces that...

Will McCahill
