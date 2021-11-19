Morning Lookout: Booster FAQs, progress for kids and Durbin rocks on

A good morning to you all, dear readers. It’s Friday, Nov. 19, and we’re looking at partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

County parents lining up young ones for COVID-19 shots

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Nearly 3,000 kids ages 5 to 11 have gotten their first COVID-19 dose since last week. Lookout’s Haneen Zain reported on the vaccine progress.

The scoop on COVID boosters

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Why should you do it? Where should you get it? Should you mix and match? Lookout’s Grace Stetson delivers the answers here.

James Durbin living out his heavy metal fantasies right here at home

Onetime “American Idol” star James Durbin ups the ante from his Quiet Riot years and channels his love of Dio, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest on his latest album — and Santa Cruz fans will have plenty of chances to hear it. Lookout contributor Lucille Tepperman digs in here.

After death of its creator, ‘Zoom Forward’ stays true to its name

(Courtesy Hannah Hutton)

Granddaughter Hannah Hutton is carrying on the literary event started by Santa Cruz artist and writer Jory Post. Lookout’s Wallace Baine charts the event’s evolution and talks to Friday’s featured writer.

(Mark Conley / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A walkout by about half of Cafe Gratitude’s staff earlier this month does not appear to have been successful. Lookout’s Lily Belli has the latest on a downtown institution.

Best Bets has Friday plans

Downtempo hip-hop and modern dance to comedy, art and bites and brews, Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO have you covered on recommendations for things to do from now to Thanksgiving. Find it all here.

UC officially ditches any tests for undergraduate admissions

After doing away with the SAT and ACT in 2020, the University of California said Thursday it would no longer consider using any tests as part of its undergraduate admissions process. Get the analysis here from our partners at CalMatters.

