Morning Lookout: Buying local, UCSC student’s inspiration and Laird Q&A

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 22, and as we head into this week of giving thanks, we’ve got another sunny, warm day to be thankful for.

This might not be the busiest week for all of us, but no reason not be caught up on the news as we get rolling into Monday. If holiday shopping is on your to-do list, Lookout’s Wallace Baine has some thoughts on buying local and how that can strengthen and preserve what makes Santa Cruz great.

Also worth your time today is a profile from Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda of Aissata Ba, a second-year legal studies major at UC Santa Cruz who recently got to meet one of her personal heroes, former first lady Michelle Obama.

And Lookout contributor Andrew Lachman caught up with State Sen. John Laird after his return from the U.N. climate conference in Scotland to get Laird’s take on the proceedings and what the impact will be locally.

Those headlines and more, coming right up:



‘Buy local’ is more than a slogan — it’s a prescription for a stronger community

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Buying gifts from locals is how we create and sustain the special and unique place that is Santa Cruz, Lookout’s Wallace Baine writes. Read his thoughts here.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Cautious optimism blooms at Natural Bridges as monarch populations rebound from a dismal 2020

UCSC student draws inspiration from personal hero Michelle Obama

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After meeting the former first lady in person, Aissata Ba says she feels the experience has given her an opportunity to imagine new ways for her to pursue her dreams. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda profiles the second-year student.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: Reaction from UCSC: Lecturers hail new deal as ‘a landmark and transformative achievement’ (Lookout)



State Sen. John Laird on U.N. climate conference, Santa Cruz impact

(Courtesy Sen. John Laird)

“We don’t have much time. Even if in the next six to eight years we dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it’s too late to stop some of the adverse impacts.” Lookout contributor Andrew Lachman has a Q&A here.

➤ MORE LOCAL ACTIVISM: ‘Youth out in front’: Hundreds of students march through Santa Cruz for international climate action day (Lookout)

Colorado’s COVID-19 surge is an urgent warning for California

(Rahul Lal for CalMatters)

In both states, roughly 63% of all residents are fully vaccinated. But California has one of the best coronavirus case rates in the U.S. and Colorado has one of the worst. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look ahead.

➤ LOCAL ANGLE: ‘Potential winter surge’ leads Santa Cruz County health officials to order use of masks indoors (Lookout)

Supply chain woes trigger shortages of crucial medical devices

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Eying the offshore traffic jams at ports and supply chain problems, California hospitals report delays and shortages in medical supplies. Our partners at CalMatters dig into what that means for patients.

➤ HERE IN SANTA CRUZ: The supply chain blues: How local grocers are dealing — and why you should get those holiday orders in early (Lookout)



Around the county ...

➤ ‘An amazing idea’ comes to life to honor Corralitos boy (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Man killed in Watsonville crash (The Pajaronian)

➤ Homeless and formerly homeless residents discuss solutions in Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz Local)

That ought to give you plenty in the tank to start the week. You can get breaking news in your inbox or on your phone, not to mention sign up for our Lookout PM and Best Bets newsletters, via our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center. And cover your bases by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

And if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Now get out there and make it a great day!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz