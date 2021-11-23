Morning Lookout: Cabrillo enrollment sags, charter boat worries and Sunny Cove sculpture

Good day, dear readers. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 23, and we’re looking at another mostly sunny one around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 60s.

Cabrillo College enrollment declines, but rate lower than statewide

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Between fall 2019 and fall 2020, the California Community Colleges system saw an enrollment decline of 14.8% — a result of the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read what Cabrillo’s president told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda about his school’s lower rate.

➤ RELATED: California community college students choosing jobs over class likely fuel enrollment drop (Los Angeles Times)

Sportfishing, whale watching charters endangered?

(Deana Glenz for Stagnaro Charter Boats)

Proposed new pollution standards focus on excursion boats — and that has local businesses worried. Here’s what Lookout’s Grace Stetson heard.

➤ MORE FROM THE BAY: Crab season delayed again; fisheries, markets, restaurants learning to adjust (Lookout)

Did aliens land at Sunny Cove?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It took renowned local artist Jim Denevan and his team two days to build the installation that’s caused ripples across social media. Here’s what we know about the sand sculpture.

➤ MORE BIG ART: Is Santa Cruz now officially among the top mural towns in America? It just might be (Lookout)

At the center of Santa Cruz’s Grateful Dead subculture

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Singer and guitarist Scott Cooper finds a way to blend his songwriting style into his interpretation of the Dead. Lookout’s Wallace Baine maps out the scene.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: ‘Buy local’ is more than a slogan, it’s a prescription for a stronger community

With hospitals full, Central California pleading to send COVID-19 patients to L.A.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Officials are urging California to make it easier to transfer hospital patients to places like L.A. County. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report on the crisis.

➤ LOCALLY: ‘Potential winter surge’ leads Santa Cruz County health officials to order use of masks indoors (Lookout)



Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz police to double down on traffic scofflaws with $85K grant (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ METRO CEO Alex Clifford announces departure (The Pajaronian)

➤ Thanksgiving traffic: The Bay Area’s best/worst times to hit the road (San Jose Mercury News)

