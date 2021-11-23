Morning Lookout: Cabrillo enrollment sags, charter boat worries and Sunny Cove sculpture
It's Tuesday, Nov. 23
I’ve got news for you from all over the county this morning:
- Like many community colleges amid the pandemic, Cabrillo College saw a drop in enrollment — but, the school’s president told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda, it’s a smaller one than the California average.
- Folks who run whale-watching and sportfishing charters out of Santa Cruz are keeping a wary eye on a proposal that would require their boats to use cleaner motors — something that could put many out of business, Lookout’s Grace Stetson found.
- Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud went looking for what was behind the mysterious sand sculpture that popped up at a Live Oak beach over the weekend, and found that it was a test run of sorts.
- And Lookout’s Wallace Baine checked in with Scott Cooper, the musician who’s at the center of Santa Cruz’s thriving Grateful Dead subculture.
So without further delay, here are Tuesday’s headlines:
Cabrillo College enrollment declines, but rate lower than statewide
Between fall 2019 and fall 2020, the California Community Colleges system saw an enrollment decline of 14.8% — a result of the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read what Cabrillo’s president told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda about his school’s lower rate.

Sportfishing, whale watching charters endangered?
Proposed new pollution standards focus on excursion boats — and that has local businesses worried. Here’s what Lookout’s Grace Stetson heard.
Did aliens land at Sunny Cove?
It took renowned local artist Jim Denevan and his team two days to build the installation that’s caused ripples across social media. Here’s what we know about the sand sculpture.
At the center of Santa Cruz’s Grateful Dead subculture
Singer and guitarist Scott Cooper finds a way to blend his songwriting style into his interpretation of the Dead. Lookout’s Wallace Baine maps out the scene.
With hospitals full, Central California pleading to send COVID-19 patients to L.A.
Officials are urging California to make it easier to transfer hospital patients to places like L.A. County. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report on the crisis.
Around the county ...
