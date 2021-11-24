Morning Lookout: Reevaluating 831 Water St., volunteers needed and shooting asteroids

A chilly good morning, Santa Cruz County! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 24, and after this brisk start we’re headed for another sunny-and-60s kind of day.

Tuesday’s clear, cold night allowed some locals to see NASA’s latest launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, a mission that aims to see whether smashing a spacecraft into an asteroid could change its course:

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft departs Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, seen from Santa Cruz just after 10:20 p.m. local time Tuesday, November 23, 2021. #NASA #DART pic.twitter.com/NFDres8KOO — Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) November 24, 2021

Back here on Earth, Tuesday marked another chapter in the saga of the 831 Water Street development in Santa Cruz; as Lookout’s Grace Stetson reports, the city council will reevaluate the project that includes some affordable housing, rescinding its earlier denial.

Meanwhile, with Thanksgiving just about here and the holiday season in full swing, Lookout’s Max Chun found that while food banks and other charitable organizations have seen demand grow amid the pandemic, the number of volunteers hasn’t kept pace.

And on the Thanksgiving + COVID front, Grace tapped Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Officer David Ghilarducci for advice on the feast, including what to do about unvaccinated relatives.

Santa Cruz City Council rescinds denial, set to reevaluate 831 Water St. project

After the city received threats of litigation and pressure to act, the Santa Cruz City Council said updates from the developer would be considered at the Dec. 14 meeting. Lookout’s Grace Stetson explains the latest chapter.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘A costly mistake’ or still moving forward? After council rejection, future of 831 Water St. remains in flux (Lookout)

The need ‘keeps growing’: Volunteers to feed the hungry remain in high demand as holidays draw closer

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With so many still reeling from the COVID pandemic, charities, food banks, and other volunteer organizations are seeing increased demand for their services but not enough volunteers. Lookout’s Max Chun digs into the local scene.

➤ FROM JULY: ‘A pillar of truth and clarity’ calls it a career: Second Harvest CEO Elliott-McCrea set to retire

COVID-19 Thanksgiving, Round 2

How to prepare, when to mask up ... and what about those unvaxed relatives? Lookout’s Grace Stetson got advice on how to do Turkey Day safely.

➤ RELATED: Get your guard back up, health officials warn: As holidays approach, gatherings could trigger COVID spread (Lookout)



California’s coast embraces child COVID-19 shots, but demand lags inland

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

It’s a pattern that has experts concerned and could have serious implications for how a coronavirus winter surge could spread through various regions of the state. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look at the numbers.

➤ LOCAL EFFORTS: ‘So much hope, so much participation’: County parents lining up young ones for COVID-19 shots (Lookout)

Happy birthday to us

Inside Lookout: Celebrating our first birthday and moving boldly into 2022. Founder and CEO Ken Doctor looks back, and forward.



Travel safely if that’s how you’re rolling — and a very happy Thanksgiving to everyone near and far. Morning Lookout and I will be back Friday.

