Morning Lookout: Gail Pellerin’s wisdom, caregivers’ holiday sacrifices

Lookout’s Grace Stetson caught up with former county clerk Gail Pellerin, who has devoted more of her time to mental health advocacy and suicide prevention work since retiring last year.

Meanwhile, Lookout contributor Andrew Lachman brings us a look at caregivers who are sacrificing time with family this holiday season to serve elderly clients.

In case you missed it, Lookout’s Max Chun surveys the local nonprofit scene for organizations that could use our help feeding Santa Cruzans in need.

And if you’re looking to get out and about this holiday weekend, Wallace Baine and Lookout’s dedicated Team BOLO have recommendations aplenty for things to do.

Gail Pellerin shares her pain of loss, wisdom on navigating the holidays

Pellerin lost her husband of 25 years, Tom, to suicide three years ago and has become an outspoken advocate for those facing similar challenges. Lookout’s Grace Stetson has a Q&A with the former county clerk.

➤ IN SCHOOLS: Helping students, families navigate mental health: $4M grant will target challenge of finding services

Giving thanks with selflessness

Caregivers say they are incredibly grateful for the trust they have been given, but they ask people to remember they often give up their own holidays to serve the some of the most vulnerable. Lookout’s Andrew Lachman has their stories.

➤ HOLIDAY PREPAREDNESS: COVID-19 Thanksgiving, Round 2: How to prepare, when to mask up ... and what about those unvaxed relatives? (Lookout)



Feeding Santa Cruz 2021

With many Santa Cruzans in need, local nonprofits could use a helping hand. Lookout’s Max Chun maps out volunteer opportunities and more.

➤ RELATED: The need ‘keeps growing’: Volunteers to feed the hungry remain in high demand as holidays draw closer (Lookout)

Best Bets is ready for the weekend

Get a jump on holiday shopping with outdoor markets, hit up some art exhibitions or take in some live music — there’s plenty to do all over Santa Cruz County. Get recommendations here from Wallace Baine & Co.

➤ OUR FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do



ICYMI: PV High teachers’ complaints about staff shortage impacts paint grim picture

Pajaro Valley Unified School District teachers say vacancies are negatively affecting students, and district officials say they’ve been working to fill them. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda explores the situation.

➤ VAX PROGRESS IN SCHOOLS: ‘So much hope, so much participation’: County parents lining up young ones for COVID-19 shots (Lookout)

‘There is nothing alive on that tree’

Most of the giant sequoias killed by the KNP Complex fire this fall were in a single grove, where flames might have blanketed the tops of the trees that rise more than 250 feet. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times visit the area.

➤ LOOKOUT’S WILDFIRE RESOURCE CENTER: Everything you need to be prepared before, during and after a wildfire



