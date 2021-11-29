Morning Lookout: Keeping It Local guides; Omicron fears and what we know

Good morning, all. It’s Monday, Nov. 29, and (stop me if you see a pattern here) the forecast calls for another sunny day, with highs in the 60s and low 70s, after another chilly start.

I hope you had a good Thanksgiving and got those batteries recharged. If holiday shopping is still on your to-do list, Lookout has you covered, with Wallace Baine kicking off our Keeping It Local buying guide series with his suggestions for books with Santa Cruz connections (and stay tuned for Lily Belli’s first installment later today).

And don’t miss Lookout’s Mark Conley deep dive on the Drop In Coalition, founded in memory of entrepreneur Tushar Atre, an organization dedicated to “helping girls grow with the flow in science, technology, engineering, art and math, as well as surfing.”

Meanwhile, fears are growing about the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19; experts are still sorting through what we do and don’t know.

Let's get to the headlines, shall we?



Keeping It Local: Looking for a way to support your community with your gift-giving? Start with books

Wallace Baine launches Lookout’s “Keeping It Local” gift guide with the type he’d most like to receive: books. He runs down his recommendations for the various people in your life, focused on Santa Cruz County writers. Find it all here.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: ‘Buy local’ is more than a slogan, it’s a prescription for a stronger community

Triumph through tragedy: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids

“Helping girls grow with the flow in science, technology, engineering, art and math, as well as surfing” is the Drop In Coalition’s mantra. Lookout’s Mark Conley examines the organization founded in memory of slain entrepreneur Tushar Atre.

➤ MORE FROM MARK: ‘I was dead’: How a quick-rising swell at Pleasure Point nearly cost one experienced surfer his life



Omicron variant spreads globally, sparking fears of winter COVID-19 surge

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Officials are warning of new winter COVID-19 wave with the new “highly transmissible” variant. Read more here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ MORE: How to protect yourself amid Omicron variant alarms? Here’s what we know (Los Angeles Times)

(Hailey Branson-Potts / Los Angeles Times)

The Northern California town of Oroville this month declared itself a “constitutional republic” because of COVID-19. Residents have mixed feelings. The Times surveys the scene here.

➤ COVID IN THE GOLDEN STATE: California’s coast embraces child COVID-19 shots, but demand lags inland (Los Angeles Times)

It’s difficult to understand why Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson and principal Frances Clare still have jobs after video exposes hazing within the team. Read Bill Plaschke’s column here.

➤ MORE PREPS: ‘Have to get a little lucky’: High school athletes play through the pandemic (Lookout)



Kayden Phoenix champions Latina superheroes: ‘We haven’t seen our version of it’

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

“We always have superheroes that save the city, save the world. Metropolis. Gotham. And that’s fine, but we’ve seen those stories. We’ve never seen the female story. We’ve never seen the Latina story.” The Times profiles Phoenix here.



Around the county ...

➤ Heavy-duty drones take flight to combat wildfires (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville assistant city manager to be appointed interim chief executive (The Pajaronian)

➤ Why buying a Christmas tree in the Bay Area is more expensive this year (San Jose Mercury News)

