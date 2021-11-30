Morning Lookout: Omicron’s local impact, Klay Thompson in town and more gift guides

A good day to you, dear readers. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 30 — seriously, December is just about here — and we have another chilly start that will give way to a sunny day with highs into the low 70s around Santa Cruz County.

Santa Cruz County health officials: Only a matter of time before Omicron arrives; vaccination imperative

(Shae Hammond for CalMatters)

The best ways to avoid spread and protect against serious illness remain the same as the COVID pandemic enters a new phase. Read what Dr. David Ghilarducci told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.

Keeping It Local: Get your loved ones toasting with Santa Cruz’s quaffable best

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout’s Lily Belli keeps our local holiday gift guide going with recs on spirits, wine, coffee and more. Get it all right here.

Klay Thompson’s road back to Golden State comes through Santa Cruz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Thompson hasn’t played since the 2019 NBA Finals after suffering a pair of serious injuries. Lookout’s Max Chun got a look at the Splash Brother.

Santa Cruz Waffle Shop sets up shop at Metro station

(Lily Belli / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The waffles masquerading as highly decorated donuts are “pure fun, and the ensuing sugar rush is sure to get you where you need to go faster than any city bus.” Get the scoop here from Lookout’s Lily Belli.

How bad will Omicron be? Scientists won’t really know for months

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Omicron’s impact on the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on a variety of factors that will take days to weeks for scientists to untangle. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times map out what’s next.

Some California cities aim to blunt new duplex law

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Some cities in California want to put restrictions on Senate Bill 9, a new law that aims to increase development in single-family home neighborhoods. Read more here from the Times.

