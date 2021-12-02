Morning Lookout: Yummy gifts, comics, Omicron and an MLB lockout

Hello, hello, hello! Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, and Santa Cruz County has another mostly-sunny-and-60s kind of day ahead.

Keeping It Local: Santa Cruz has a yummy gift for every foodie in your life

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Traditional Italian bread, chocolate, honey, charcuterie — sweet to savory and everything in between, someone in Santa Cruz County is doing it and doing it well. Find Lily Belli’s recommendations here.

➤ GET THE FULL GUIDE: Keeping It Local: Lookout shows you how to keep your hard-earned dollars here in Santa Cruz

Connection through comics

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Atlantis Fantasyworld celebrates 45 years in Santa Cruz — and cultivating a community. Lookout’s Grace Stetson checks in on the downtown mainstay.

➤ ANOTHER LOCAL GEM: An unexpected holiday gift: Palace Arts will now remain open in Capitola under new local ownership (Lookout)



Santa Cruz eyeballs the math for housing needs ahead

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Some 3,400 more units will be required by 2031, according to new regional housing needs allocation figures. Grace looks at the numbers here.

➤ MORE ON HOUSING SHORTAGE: Some California cities aim to blunt new duplex law (Los Angeles Times)

Interested in tiny homes? Santa Cruz County wants to hear from you

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

County officials are holding a series of public meetings to gather input on building and regulating tiny homes. Click here to find out how you can participate.

➤ LOOKING AHEAD: SB 9 and 10 are state law — so what’s next? (Lookout)



Did a collision of COVID-19 and HIV forge the Omicron variant?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Omicron variant was probably incubated in a person with poorly controlled HIV who struggled to clear a coronavirus infection. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look at the possible connections.

➤ RELATED: What we know about the San Francisco patient with first U.S. Omicron variant case (Los Angeles Times)

MLB commences lockout as CBA expires

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association expired without a new agreement in place, triggering the first work stoppage since 1994. The Times lays out what’s ahead.

➤ GOLDEN STATE RIVALRY: In search of a California dividing line, where Giantslandia starts and Dodgersville ends (Los Angeles Times)



Around the county ...

➤ PG&E agrees to remove wood debris left on CZU Complex fire survivors’ land (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Group preserving Filipino history in Pajaro Valley gains momentum (The Pajaronian)

➤ Capitola leaders vote to extend parklet program (KSBW-TV)

➤ Hot start to the holiday season brings welcome traffic for local businesses (KION-TV)

It's Wallace Baine's turn in our Keeping It Local gift guide series, and Wallace and Team BOLO will have another round of recommendations for things to do this weekend and beyond with Best Bets.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz