Morning Lookout: Feeling the holiday spirit with gift guides, Best Bets

Good morning, Lookout fam! It's Friday, Dec. 3, and after that long sunny stretch, we've got a record-scratch foggy morning that should give way to sun and 60s as the day goes on. Fingers crossed for some rain next week:

Fog and low clouds have returned for the overnight hours. Dry and seasonable weather Friday through Sunday. The forecast focus overnight will be on rain chances next week. pic.twitter.com/VPwyJfG52x — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 3, 2021

We’re in the holiday spirit, if you hadn’t noticed, and our Keeping It Local gift guide has a wealth of ideas for even that super-hard-to-buy-for person on your list. Wallace Baine’s latest installment focuses on apparel, and today will bring another set of recommendations from Lily Belli.

Wallace and Lookout’s Team BOLO also have the holidays front and center in the latest helping of Best Bets — with music, lights and markets, there’s plenty going on this weekend and beyond.

And voting is open ahead of Tuesday’s special election for Watsonville City Council; Lookout’s Grace Stetson has a rundown on the candidates, how to cast your ballot and more.

Let’s hit those Friday headlines:



Keeping It Local: When it comes to apparel, ‘buying local’ is in the eye of the wearer

Lookout’s “Keeping It Local” gift guide rolls along as Wallace Baine threads his way through Santa Cruz clothing options. Get his thoughts here.

Watsonville City Council special election window closes Tuesday — here’s what you need to know

( (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times))

Following the unexpected departure of District 2 Councilmember Aurelio Gonzalez in September, two people are vying in a special election to replace him on the Watsonville City Council. Get the details here from Lookout’s Grace Stetson.

Best Bets is stoked for the weekend

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

From First Friday activities galore to Coltrane at UC Santa Cruz and holiday music and lights all over the county, Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO have recommendations for things to do this weekend and beyond. Find ‘em all here.

A ‘no snow’ California could come sooner than you think

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

New research has found that winters of low snow, or even no snow, could become a regular occurrence in California in as little as 35 years. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times sort through the findings.

New California law eases aid-in-dying process

A revision to a 2015 statute loosens some restrictions that proponents say have become barriers to dying people who wish to avail themselves of the law. Read more here from our partners at Kaiser Health News.

ICYMI: MLB lockout could take a while

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and players union chief Tony Clark staged separate news conferences Thursday, with each side blaming the other for the lockout. The Times looks at how ugly things might get.

