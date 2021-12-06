Morning Lookout: Nat Young’s comeback; grading UCSC’s fall quarter

Good morning! It’s Monday, Dec. 6, and after a foggy start, the forecast is calling for a cloudy day with highs in the 50s — and chances of rain in the evening and overnight hours:

Lookout’s Mark Conley has the story of Nat Young , the Santa Cruz surfer who’s back on the big stage, powered by the spirit of his beloved late mother.

, the Santa Cruz surfer who’s back on the big stage, powered by the spirit of his beloved late mother. Lookout’s Haneen Zain looks at UC Santa Cruz’s hybrid first quarter and the university’s plans to go to full in-person classes for the winter.

and the university’s plans to go to full in-person classes for the winter. A new tune from Watsonville singer-songwriter Michael Gaither has the attention of Lookout’s Wallace Baine, for how it faces that bewildering moment when you realize that you’re part of the supposedly wise-old-owl generation.

has the attention of Lookout’s Wallace Baine, for how it faces that bewildering moment when you realize that you’re part of the supposedly wise-old-owl generation. And in case you missed it, Lookout’s Lily Belli delivered another helping of Eaters Digest, including an update on Tramonti’s Italian Christmas market.

Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young scratches back onto the world tour in honor of his mom

(Via Nat Young’s Instagram)

After bursting onto the scene in 2013, Nat Young was on the outside looking in after four seasons. But now he’s back on surfing’s big stage. Lookout’s Mark Conley details the journey here.

Grading UCSC’s fall quarter

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

UC Santa Cruz officials are preparing to offer 100% of courses in-person next quarter after what they say was a successful fall quarter with zero community transmission of COVID-19 on campus. Lookout’s Haneen Zain maps out what’s ahead.

Ready or not, ‘We’re the Elders Now’

(Via Michael Gaither)

Michael Gaither’s new song is perfect for that autumnal post-Thanksgiving vibe, when wistfulness seems as natural as pumpkin pie, eggnog and old Nat King Cole records. Lookout’s Wallace Baine reflects.

Tramonti’s Italian Christmas market returns

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout’s Lily Belli delivers another edition of Eaters Digest, including brain-boosting chocolate from a local company. Find the tasty goods here.

Democrats eye massive shift in war on wildfires

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Democrats’ social spending bill includes the largest-ever investment in forests, including major wildfire prevention funding. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times take a closer look.

