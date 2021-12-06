Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Rosie and Nat.
(Via Nat Young’s Instagram)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: Nat Young’s comeback; grading UCSC’s fall quarter

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Good morning! It’s Monday, Dec. 6, and after a foggy start, the forecast is calling for a cloudy day with highs in the 50s — and chances of rain in the evening and overnight hours:

Meantime, let’s get you caught up on what you need to know heading into the workweek:

So let’s get to those Monday headlines, shall we?

Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young scratches back onto the world tour in honor of his mom

Rosie and Nat.
(Via Nat Young’s Instagram)

After bursting onto the scene in 2013, Nat Young was on the outside looking in after four seasons. But now he’s back on surfing’s big stage. Lookout’s Mark Conley details the journey here.

MORE FROM MARK: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids

Promoted Content

The City of Santa Cruz welcomes holiday season shoppers and diners

Abbott Square sign
Promoted Content

The City of Santa Cruz welcomes holiday season shoppers and diners

Presented by SANTA CRUZ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

Supporting local Santa Cruz businesses continues to be more important than ever. When it comes to buying gifts this...

Grading UCSC’s fall quarter

UCSC will go to a full in-person mode in the winter quarter.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

UC Santa Cruz officials are preparing to offer 100% of courses in-person next quarter after what they say was a successful fall quarter with zero community transmission of COVID-19 on campus. Lookout’s Haneen Zain maps out what’s ahead.

PRESSING ISSUE: What’s it like to study from a hotel? As housing crunch worsens, students at UCSC, elsewhere are finding out (CalMatters)

Ready or not, ‘We’re the Elders Now’

Watsonville-based singer-songwriter Michael Gaither
(Via Michael Gaither)

Michael Gaither’s new song is perfect for that autumnal post-Thanksgiving vibe, when wistfulness seems as natural as pumpkin pie, eggnog and old Nat King Cole records. Lookout’s Wallace Baine reflects.

WANT MORE? Get all of Wallace’s coverage in one place

a banner advertising Lookout membership

Tramonti’s Italian Christmas market returns

Tramonti owners Lindsay Rodriguez and Matteo Robecchi at their Italian Christmas marker.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout’s Lily Belli delivers another edition of Eaters Digest, including brain-boosting chocolate from a local company. Find the tasty goods here.

STILL HUNGRY? More food and drink coverage from Lily

Promoted Content

Seven Santa Cruz County nonprofits you need to hear from this giving season

logos of santa cruz county nonprofits
Promoted Content

Seven Santa Cruz County nonprofits you need to hear from this giving season

Presented by Lookout's Community & Commerce Team

Democrats eye massive shift in war on wildfires

Firefighters clear away combustible material at the head of the Dixie fire near Janesville.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Democrats’ social spending bill includes the largest-ever investment in forests, including major wildfire prevention funding. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times take a closer look.

MORE CHALLENGES: The American West went through climate hell in 2021. But there’s still hope (Los Angeles Times)

Around the county ...

Warmer water attracts tuna to our area (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
New food waste collection in Santa Cruz County: Costs, timing and details (Santa Cruz Local)
Restaurant owner, airport management in dispute over transition plan (The Pajaronian)
Wasting water? You could be hit with a $500 fine (San Jose Mercury News)

That will get you ready to take on any case of the Mondays. Keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — and visit our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to sign up for all the newsletters and alerts we offer.

To ensure you’re staying informed about all the goings-on in Santa Cruz, consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Be safe on the roads this morning, and have an excellent day!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Promoted Content

“Stuff the Bus” this holiday season with Santa Cruz METRO & Toys For Tots

stuff the bus flyer
Promoted Content

“Stuff the Bus” this holiday season with Santa Cruz METRO & Toys For Tots

Presented by Santa Cruz Metro

Latest NewsMorning Lookout ArchiveInstagram
Will McCahill
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.