Morning Lookout: School safety in PVUSD, county strike and fines for water wasters

The new-look school safety program pairing a school resource officer with a mental health clinician at Aptos and Watsonville high schools is off to a running start, and Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda got a look at how things are going so far.

Meanwhile, Santa Cruz County employees could go on strike as early as this week after union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a walkout, as Lookout’s Max Chun and Dan Evans reported.

A new memoir from local author Claudia Sternbach has the attention of Lookout’s Wallace Baine, who explains the faux correspondence of “Dear Goldie Hawn, Dear Leonard Cohen.”

And the state of California is considering fines for wasting water as the drought worsens and conservation lags.

New-look school safety programs off and running

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Pajaro Valley Unified School District is moving forward with the implementation of its school policing pilot program, which pairs a mental health clinician with a school resource officer at Watsonville and Aptos high schools. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda goes inside the program.

County workers could strike this week after 93.5% vote to approve walkout

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Leaders of the union representing Santa Cruz County workers announced Tuesday that its members have voted to authorize a strike if the county continues to negotiate in what they see as bad faith. Lookout’s Dan Evans and Max Chun detail the situation here.

Revealing herself through faux correspondence

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Aptos writer and former Sentinel columnist Claudia Sternbach tells absorbing, often painfully honest stories about the pains and joys of her life, set in the form of never-postmarked letters to famous people. Lookout’s Wallace Baine dives in.

California considers $500 fines for water wasters

As conservation lags, the proposal could usher in a wave of water regulations that harken back to previous droughts while underscoring the seriousness of the current one. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look at what’s ahead.

Car crash deaths have surged during COVID-19 pandemic

Evidence suggests the pandemic has made U.S. drivers more reckless — more likely to speed, drink or use drugs and to leave their seatbelts unbuckled. More here from the Times.

