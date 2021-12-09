Morning Lookout: Affordable housing for farmworkers and a composting crusade

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 9, and Santa Cruz County will see partly sunny skies later today, though temperatures will barely scrape the 60s for many of us.

Here’s what I know this morning:



Let’s dig in:



Affordable housing development focused on farmworkers approved

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Advocates say the Pippin Phase II project near Watsonville will provide sorely needed homes for agricultural workers, a group largely ignored in affordable housing discussions. Lookout’s Grace Stetson has the lowdown on the development here.

➤ MORE ON AFFORDABILITY: All of Lookout’s coverage in one place

Quiroz-Carter holds slim lead over Barba in Watsonville special election

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Who wins the vacant seat could change the political balance on the seven-member council on several hot-button issues. Get the details here from Grace.

➤ BACKGROUND: Here’s what you need to know about the special election for Watsonville City Council (Lookout)



California goes to war with food waste

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Those banana peels, pizza boxes and coffee grounds you throw away? Starting Jan. 1, local government will need to start composting them, in part to reduce greenhouse gases. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look at the changes ahead.

➤ MORE CHALLENGES: California considers $500 fines for water wasters as drought worsens, conservation lags (Los Angeles Times)

Young Latinos’ COVID deaths could reverberate for generations

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The families of the young Latinos who have died during the pandemic will feel the loss for decades to come — not just the grief but the long-term financial hardships. Get an overview here from the Times.

➤ FROM MAY: Latinos are the most eager to get vaccinated, survey shows — but face obstacles (Kaiser Health News)

Now comes the hard part for California’s reparations task force

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The panel has a monumental challenge: crafting a historic reparations proposal that earns the support of Black Californians and a majority of California lawmakers. The Times maps out next steps.

➤ BACKGROUND: California’s slavery reparations task force is convening — here’s what to know (Lookout)



Around the county ...

➤ San Jose man arrested for allegedly maintaining sexual relations with minors (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Supervisors revamp rules for wireless communication facilities (The Pajaronian)

➤ One killed, another injured in rollover crash on Highway 129 (KSBW-TV)

Have a fantastic Thursday

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz