Morning Lookout: Checking in on oversized vehicle ordinance and local COVID, vax data

Checking in on Santa Cruz’s ‘oversized vehicle ordinance’ 30 days later

The earliest the controversial measure could have gone into effect was Thursday, but legally it can’t begin until a number of provisions are put in place. Lookout’s Grace Stetson surveys the situation.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: The criminalization of car homelessness? How oversized vehicle ordinance could affect Santa Cruz’s unhoused (Lookout)

Santa Cruz health officials say that even though the county’s two-week positivity rate is flattening, “it’s still too early to tell” whether cases will start to decrease, especially with winter approaching. Lookout examines infections, hospitalizations, deaths and demographic data.

➤ STATEWIDE: California coronavirus cases rising, showing early signs of winter surge (Los Angeles Times)



We’re keeping track of vaccination rates, where to find a COVID shot or test, plus the wait, cost and turnaround times. Find our weekly update here.

➤ THE LATEST VARIANT: Signs of Omicron found in California wastewater, suggesting variant is widespread (Los Angeles Times)

Best Bets is ready to jazz it up

From singer Kurt Elling and mini-orchestra Pink Martini to gift opportunities at galleries and on West Cliff, plus “A Christmas Story,” Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO have recommendations for things to do all over Santa Cruz County this weekend and beyond. Find ‘em here.

➤ GET OUR FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do



New gas-powered lawn equipment banned in California in 2024

Despite opposition from gardeners worried about the costs, the state air board set zero-emission standards for new models of lawn mowers, leaf blowers and other equipment, which are a big source of smog-forming emissions. Our partners at CalMatters explain the new rules.

➤ MORE CHANGES: California goes to war with food waste. Composting is its next climate crusade (Los Angeles Times)

Prosecutors charge father and son suspected of starting Caldor fire in the Sierra

The fire, which started Aug. 14 and was contained Oct. 21, tore through the Sierra Nevada and threatened the resort city of South Lake Tahoe. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the details.

➤ LOOKOUT’S WILDFIRE RESOURCE CENTER: Everything you need to be prepared before, during and after a wildfire



Around the county ...

➤ Aptos man tries to get community on board with rail corridor idea (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Officials ID source of recent stink in South County (The Pajaronian)

➤ Capitola man arrested for shooting at security guard at Target (KSBW-TV)

➤ Justin Hansen aims to rebuild Cabrillo football program (The Press Banner)

➤ Santa Cruz, Monterey can open for Dungeness crab season Dec. 16 (San Jose Mercury News)

