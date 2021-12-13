Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A student at Gault Elementary scrapes rocks during an integrated computer science lesson, on Dec. 8, 2021, in Santa Cruz.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Morning Lookout: One eye on the weather, integrating computer science, and surf equity

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
A soggy good morning to you, Santa Cruz County. It’s Monday, Dec. 13, and it’s going to be a sloppy one, with rain expected into the overnight hours. Winds could be a problem, too:

Some rockslides have been reported on county roads, and mudslides and debris flows are a worry in areas scarred by the 2020 CZU Complex fire; take it slow out there today, and check back with Lookout for updates on this developing story.

Elsewhere, Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda went inside a Santa Cruz classroom to see how things like rocks and erosion are helping some elementary students to learn about computer science.

The backlash over gender inequity in an October surfing contest brought the issue into sharp focus, and Lookout’s Mark Conley and contributor Liza Monroy took a closer look.

Are we losing our edge? That’s the question about Santa Cruz that’s been on the mind of Lookout’s Wallace Baine, and while he’s got his thoughts, we’d also love to hear what you think. Hit us up: news@lookoutlocal.com.

Now, to the headlines:

Sewing, rock erosion and coding: How some elementary students are learning about computer science

Katy Scowcroft teaches an integrated computer science lesson at Gault Elementary, in Santa Cruz, Dec. 8, 2021.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For annual Computer Science Education Week, schools across Santa Cruz County focused on how to improve learning and equity in computer science. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda got an up-close view.

Don’t mess with the women

Graceful feet walking toward the nose.
(Courtesy Boots McGhee)

Backlash over inequity in an October surf contest has led to a reexamination of fairness and the law. Go deep with Lookout’s Mark Conley and contributor Liza Monroy.

COMEBACK KID: Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young scratches back onto the world tour in honor of his mom (Lookout)

Forget about keeping Santa Cruz weird; have we lost our once-notorious edge entirely?

The 'People are strange' beginning to Lost Boys showed off Santa Cruz's weirdness.

When “The Lost Boys” came out in 1987, it put on display the edge Santa Cruz had become known for. Nearly a quarter-century later, it’s worth reevaluating whether those same eccentric ideals are still part of this place. Lookout’s Wallace Baine weighs in.

With 2022 campaign on horizon, Newsom has public stage to himself

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a Los Angeles high school.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is all but alone on the public stage with just six months to go before the June statewide primary, a testament to his defeat of the recall in California this fall. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times survey the state of affairs.

Proposed state law seeks to ban freeway expansions in underserved communities

California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens).
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A California legislator has proposed blocking state funding and permits for freeway expansions in poor and polluted neighborhoods. The Times examines the proposal.

Around the county ...

Santa Cruz youth football team wins Pop Warner Super Bowl (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
State grant will help Watsonville renovate City Plaza (The Pajaronian)
Ex-Scotts Valley cop says sexual harassment on force was not investigated (The Press Banner)
Independent oversight possible for Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office (Santa Cruz Local)

That’s all for this Monday morning. Bookmark our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay current with the weather and more; you can also get text and email alerts, plus all the newsletters we offer, by visiting our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center.

And if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Stay safe today, folks — I’ll see you back here tomorrow morning.

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Will McCahill
