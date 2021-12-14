Morning Lookout: Introducing Unsung Santa Cruz; Cabrillo VP put on leave
Good day, dear readers! Welcome to Tuesday, Dec. 14 — we’re expecting a cloudy day with some leftover showers, with highs in just the low 50s, as the storm that soaked Santa Cruz County yesterday peters out.
While we might not see a lot of actual sunshine today, a series we’re launching today will bring you stories of little-known folks who make our area a better place to live. Lookout Executive Editor Dan Evans introduces Unsung Santa Cruz here, and check back later today for the first installment, a not-to-be-missed profile from Wallace Baine.
That’s not all the news I’ve got for you this morning:
- The Cabrillo College Board of Trustees placed Paul De La Cerda, the school’s vice president of instruction, on administrative leave through Jan. 31 after he was charged with a pair of felonies related to his previous job.
- Power outages and evacuation warnings hit Santa Cruz County on Monday as an atmospheric river took aim at the Central Coast. Read more here from Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda and see photos from Kevin Painchaud.
- There’s a Dec. 31 deadline for those looking for help paying for broadband internet; Lookout’s Grace Stetson has the details.
- And in case you missed it, a statewide mask mandate will be in effect in California as of Wednesday.
Let’s dig into those headlines:
In time for the holidays, stories of little-known folks who make this a better place to live
As we reach the end of another trying year, Lookout wants to take a look at Santa Cruz County’s quiet heroes. Executive Editor Dan Evans introduces Unsung Santa Cruz.
It takes the whole community working together to help those experiencing homelessness find pathways to permanent...
Cabrillo vice president placed on leave following felony charges related to previous job
Paul De La Cerda is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7 related to two felonies he is accused of committing while employed by East Los Angeles College. Lookout’s Dan Evans and Hillary Ojeda have the details here.
➤ MORE ON CABRILLO: Get all of Lookout’s coverage in one place
Santa Cruz County storm watch
Rain caused over 18,000 to lose power, and the San Lorenzo Valley saw evacuation warnings. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda reported on the effects of the atmospheric river.
➤ MORE FROM THE STORM: See photos here from Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud
Time running out for Santa Cruz County residents to apply for help paying for broadband
There’s a Dec. 31 deadline to apply for a federal program that gives eligible households $50 per month toward high-speed internet access, one that’s complemented by a local effort to mitigate inequality and deliver reliable service to underserved areas. Get the details from Lookout’s Grace Stetson.
➤ RELATED: Sewing, rock erosion and coding: How some elementary students are learning about computer science (Lookout)
Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation
Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation
In true sustainable fashion, Bay Federal Credit Union partnered with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary...
ICYMI: California orders statewide mask requirement starting Wednesday
The move comes after COVID-19 cases have risen by 50% in the past two-plus weeks. Read more here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.
➤ LOCALLY: Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times (Lookout)
California proposes big changes to rooftop solar incentives
Solar companies were furious, saying the changes will harm the market for clean energy. The Times delves into the proposal.
➤ FROM LAST WEEK: California goes to war with food waste. Composting is its next climate crusade (Los Angeles Times)
Around the county ...
➤ Christmas tree sellers optimistic despite national shortage (The Pajaronian)
➤ Santa Cruz Warriors host Ignite, sixth annual ‘Pajama Night’ on Friday (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ After $14 million in damage, how a redwood park is rebounding from last year’s devastating wildfires in the Santa Cruz Mountains (San Jose Mercury News)
That’s it for the moment, but bookmark our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all we have in store, including the first installment of our Unsung Santa Cruz series. You can also get Lookout delivered to your phone and inbox by visiting our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center.
And please consider becoming a Lookout member (or treating friends and family to a membership this holiday season!). Our content isn’t possible without community support.
Stay safe, have an excellent Tuesday, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow morning!
Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz