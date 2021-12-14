Morning Lookout: Introducing Unsung Santa Cruz; Cabrillo VP put on leave

Good day, dear readers! Welcome to Tuesday, Dec. 14 — we’re expecting a cloudy day with some leftover showers, with highs in just the low 50s, as the storm that soaked Santa Cruz County yesterday peters out.

While we might not see a lot of actual sunshine today, a series we’re launching today will bring you stories of little-known folks who make our area a better place to live. Lookout Executive Editor Dan Evans introduces Unsung Santa Cruz here, and check back later today for the first installment, a not-to-be-missed profile from Wallace Baine.

In time for the holidays, stories of little-known folks who make this a better place to live

As we reach the end of another trying year, Lookout wants to take a look at Santa Cruz County’s quiet heroes. Executive Editor Dan Evans introduces Unsung Santa Cruz.

Cabrillo vice president placed on leave following felony charges related to previous job

(Via Cabrillo College)

Paul De La Cerda is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7 related to two felonies he is accused of committing while employed by East Los Angeles College. Lookout’s Dan Evans and Hillary Ojeda have the details here.

Santa Cruz County storm watch

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Rain caused over 18,000 to lose power, and the San Lorenzo Valley saw evacuation warnings. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda reported on the effects of the atmospheric river.

Time running out for Santa Cruz County residents to apply for help paying for broadband

There’s a Dec. 31 deadline to apply for a federal program that gives eligible households $50 per month toward high-speed internet access, one that’s complemented by a local effort to mitigate inequality and deliver reliable service to underserved areas. Get the details from Lookout’s Grace Stetson.

ICYMI: California orders statewide mask requirement starting Wednesday

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The move comes after COVID-19 cases have risen by 50% in the past two-plus weeks. Read more here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

California proposes big changes to rooftop solar incentives

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Solar companies were furious, saying the changes will harm the market for clean energy. The Times delves into the proposal.

