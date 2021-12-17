Morning Lookout: Unsung Santa Cruz’s yoga hero; restaurants face supply woes

A brisk good morning to you, Santa Cruz County! It’s Friday, Dec. 17, and we’ve got a nice, sunny day to cap off the workweek, with temps reaching the low to mid-50s.

Our Unsung Santa Cruz series adds another chapter this morning, with Lookout’s Haneen Zain bringing us the story of a yoga studio owner who helped keep her Ben Lomond community together amid the pandemic and CZU fire — despite losing nearly everything herself.

And that’s not all I’ve got for you this morning:



Let’s jump into all those headlines with both feet:



‘They needed a community,’ and she was the one to keep them together

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Through the pandemic and the CZU fire, yoga studio owner Juko Holiday prioritized her clients through the community and safe space she cultivated at Ease Mountain Yoga in Ben Lomond. Lookout’s Haneen Zain has the latest in our Unsung Santa Cruz series.

➤ THE FULL SERIES: Find all our Unsung Santa Cruz stories here

Local eateries vs. the supply-chain blues: What we learned

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The pandemic has forced Santa Cruz County restaurants to face pricing switch-ups, menu casualties and sourcing issues. Read what some local owners told Lookout’s Lily Belli.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: All of our food and drink coverage in one place



Watsonville names Jorge Zamora police chief

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The longtime Watsonville officer — who has served over 25 years with the department — will replace recently retired Police Chief David Honda. Lookout’s Grace Stetson has the details.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Watsonville police chief David Honda retiring, will leave top cop job July 1 (Lookout)

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout checks in on infections, hospitalizations, deaths and demographic data. Get the latest numbers here.

➤ WINTER WORRIES: Delta, Omicron could overwhelm hospitals soon (Los Angeles Times)

Best Bets isn’t just event suggestions

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Sure, Wallace Baine and Lookout’s Team BOLO have plenty of recommendations for things to do around Santa Cruz, but as Wallace writes, if you need last-minute gift ideas, forget stuff. Think experiences. Find it all here.

➤ KEEPING IT LOCAL: Lookout shows you how to keep your hard-earned dollars here in Santa Cruz



Around the county ...

➤ Donna Lind to serve as next Scotts Valley mayor (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Ari Parker takes over as Watsonville mayor (The Pajaronian)

➤ Lawsuit against Harm Reduction Coalition dismissed (Good Times)

