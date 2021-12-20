Morning Lookout: Watsonville’s ‘Mr. Volunteer’ and more Omicron worries

Good morning, Lookout people! It’s Monday, Dec. 20, and Santa Cruz County has a mostly cloudy day ahead, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Rain is set to return tomorrow, and it’ll be with us most of this holiday week:

We’re jump-starting your workweek with another installment of our Unsung Santa Cruz series, with Lookout’s Max Chun catching up with South County’s “Mr. Volunteer.”

That follows a pair of stories over the weekend from Lookout’s Grace Stetson, who profiled the UCSC grad who became a go-to resource for Santa Cruz’s unhoused population at Vets Hall and the volunteer fire captain who defended the San Lorenzo Valley area she grew up in during the CZU Complex fire.

And with the news that the Golden State lost population in 2020 — the first time that’s happened since records have been kept — Lookout’s Wallace Baine has thoughts on just what has finally stopped the California Gold Rush.

Watsonville’s ‘Mr. Volunteer’ won’t let retirement get in the way

Born and raised in South County, Matt Ryan spent more than 30 years as a firefighter and picked up other roles along the way, from helping power the local Toys for Tots program to community barbecues and giving fellow first responders a willing ear. Lookout’s Max Chun has the latest installment of our Unsung Santa Cruz series.

COVID-19 has done what nothing else could — finally stop the California Gold Rush

Fewer people are moving to the Golden State and more than ever are leaving. And with COVID piling on to crushing housing prices, NIMBY no-growth policies and crippling traffic, that’s no surprise. Get Wallace Baine’s thoughts here.

Appreciation: Here’s what we all owe UCSC alumna bell hooks, beginning with me

Pioneering feminist writer bell hooks, who died last week, got her doctorate at UCSC in 1983, writing her dissertation on Toni Morrison. Friend and collaborator Lynnée Denise describes her essential legacy.



California braces for Omicron wave amid grim forecasts, concerns for hospitals

Prepare for big spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in areas with low vaccination rates, experts say. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look at what could be ahead.

Should I change my holiday plans because of COVID-19 surge, Omicron?

Some experts think it would help to make some adjustments, but many health experts are also emphasizing the importance of seeing family and friends. The Times look for answers.

