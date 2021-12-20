Sunday Reads: Nat Young; ‘We’re the elders’

Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young scratches back onto the world tour in honor of his mom

The Comeback Kid: Nat Young was an up-and-coming title contender when he burst onto the scene in 2013 but life and the quirks of pro surfing heats’ slim margins left him on the outside looking in after four seasons. Powered by the spirit of beloved mom Rosie, who he lost in February, Young is back on surfing’s big stage. Read more from Mark Conley here.



Ready or not, ‘We’re the Elders Now’ brings a sense of inevitable reality

WALLACE BAINE: The new song from Watsonville’s Michael Gaither, perfect for that autumnal post-Thanksgiving vibe, faces head-on that bewildering moment when you realize that you’re part of the supposedly wise-old-owl generation that you’ve been taught to respect if not revere all your life. Wallace has it for you here.

Grading UCSC’s fall quarter: ‘Successful’ hybridized system sets table for a full in-person winter

How’d they do? UC Santa Cruz officials are preparing to offer 100% of courses in-person next quarter after what they say was a successful fall quarter with positive feedback from students, and zero community transmission of COVID-19 on campus. But, some students are not optimistic about finding housing in Santa Cruz. Haneen Zain with the report here.



Best of the week (ICYMI) ...

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Tramonti’s Italian Christmas market returns, chocolate for your brain & hoshigaki magic (Lily Belli)

➤ Q&A: Senior Planner Sarah Neuse on the future of multi-family development in Santa Cruz (Grace Stetson)

➤ Connection through comics: Atlantis Fantasyworld celebrates 45 years in Santa Cruz, cultivating community (Grace Stetson)

➤ Our ‘Keeping It Local’ series: Lookout shows you how to keep your hard-earned dollars here in Santa Cruz (Wallace & Lily)