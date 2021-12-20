Sunday Reads: Keeping It Local gift guide; Tushar Atre’s triumphant legacy

Keeping It Local: Looking for a way to support your community with your gift-giving? Start with books

Wallace Baine launches Lookout’s “Buy Local” gift guide with the type he’d most like to receive: books. He runs down his recommendations for the various people in your life, focused on Santa Cruz County writers. Dive in here.

Triumph through tragedy: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids

“Helping girls grow with the flow in science, technology, engineering, art and math, as well as surfing” is the Drop In Coalition’s mantra. It was developed in honor of the Pleasure Point entrepreneur who bonded with and inspired his group of like-minded friends in the water and out. It also is geared toward rectifying one of Atre’s most troublesome questions when he began surfing: Where are the people who look like me? Lookout’s Mark Conley maps out Atre’s local legacy.



Can lithium cure what ails the Salton Sea?

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Proposals to suck lithium from the brine of geothermal operations at the Salton Sea have raised hopes of new jobs and environmental improvement. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times examine the future of California’s largest and most troubled lake.



