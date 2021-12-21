Morning Lookout: Unsung advocate for youth and a wary eye on the weather

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 21, and it’s officially winter, with the winter solstice happening just this past hour. This shortest day of the year will bring us some sun early, with temperatures in the mid-50s, then rain in the evening and overnight.

That approaching inclement weather has local officials and advocates looking to mitigate the impact on Santa Cruz’s unhoused population — “We need more safe spaces for them to stay,” one activist told Lookout’s Grace Stetson.

Meanwhile, our Unsung Santa Cruz series continues with Hillary Ojeda’s profile of April Pao, an advocate and listener for young adults in the foster youth system.

And with the Omicron variant on the minds of many with holiday gatherings and travel on tap, Lookout’s weekly update finds county vaccination rates up slightly, and we’ve got information on where to find vaccines, boosters and COVID testing.

An advocate and listener for young adults in the foster youth system

(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As a program manager for a residential treatment program, April Pao provides support to case managers and the young adults they serve. Hillary Ojeda delivers the latest story in Lookout’s Unsung Santa Cruz series.

‘We need more safe spaces’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As another round of stormy weather approaches, Santa Cruz officials and homelessness advocates are seeking solutions. Lookout’s Grace Stetson has the details.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Lookout’s weekly update examines the numbers around Santa Cruz County and lists options for where to get a shot or a COVID test. Find it all here.

Pandemic poses short- and long-term risks to babies, especially boys

A mother’s immune response to COVID-19 can be a greater danger to the fetus than the virus itself. Our partners at Kaiser Health News examine the data here.

Vaccine promoters struggle to get people boosted in California’s fields

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“Latinos don’t know who to turn to for accurate information,” one expert says. “The government hasn’t been doing the best job, the big national TV channels haven’t been doing that good of a job, and community organizations are working at a hyperlocal level.” Kaiser Health News reports from the Coachella Valley.

