Morning Lookout: Missing Soquel teen found safe; taking care of local farmworkers

Some good news this morning from Soquel, where local authorities had spent much of the previous day searching for a missing teenager:

Also new this morning is the latest chapter in Lookout’s Unsung Santa Cruz series, with Lily Belli profiling an agriculture executive who’s been key in connecting farmworkers to health services, food, school supplies and more amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Lookout’s Grace Stetson examined one approach to helping Santa Cruz’s unhoused population: micro tiny homes as emergency shelters. And Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was on hand as community members memorialized homeless people who died on local streets and in shelters in the past year.

She helps take care of the farmworkers who help put food on our tables

(Via Jackie Vasquez)

Jackie Vasquez’s work has involved everything from providing food and school supplies to families in need to bringing health services and vaccination clinics right to the fields. Lily Belli has the latest profile in our Unsung Santa Cruz series.

An unusual take on emergency shelter potentially on its way to Santa Cruz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Alekz Londos created a small number of microshelters for the unhoused last year and is working to dramatically increase that in 2022. Lookout’s Grace Stetson digs in.

‘No one in town cares about these deaths’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Community members and advocates gathered at Front and Laurel streets Tuesday to honor 151 unhoused people who died in 2021 on the streets of Santa Cruz and in shelters. Here’s what Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud saw and heard.

Omicron sweeping through California with staggering speed, raising alarm and questions

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California’s winter COVID-19 surge is intensifying, with new overall coronavirus cases likely tied to holiday gatherings spiking up, along with confirmed cases of the Omicron strain. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times map out the situation.

California to expand COVID testing, give kits to students as part of Omicron response

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The state will furnish every public elementary, middle and high school student with one or two rapid tests as they come back from winter break. The Times details the plan here.

California redistricting: What to know about the final maps and what it means for Santa Cruz County

Some changes are coming for local voters, with Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber saying the most notable will involve State Assembly districts. Get the analysis from our partners at CalMatters.

