Morning Lookout: Honeydrops amid the raindrops and our Unsung finale

Good morning, Lookout peeps! It’s Monday, Dec. 27, and after a wet, messy start we should see a mostly cloudy day around Santa Cruz County, with highs touching the low 50s. And Tuesday kicks off a stretch of chillier weather, so be warned:

Colder air moves in tmrw behind the next frontal system. While not record breaking, it will kick off an extended period of well below norm temps. Please take proper precautions to protect vulnerable populations, pets, sensitive vegetation, from the night and morning chill. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ilddO2c58X — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2021

If you’re looking to warm up, look no further than the R&B and soul of the California Honeydrops, who have three shows scheduled for Santa Cruz County this week. Lookout’s Wallace Baine catches up with them, as well as another local New Year’s fave, the White Album Ensemble.

Wallace did some looking back, too, revisiting folks from Lookout’s “21 for 21" series. And if you haven’t already, take a few minutes to read the finale of our Unsung Santa Cruz series, with Deputy Managing Editor Mark Conley’s story on Domingo Tovar, a bus driver who was our county’s second COVID victim.

Let’s dig into Monday’s headlines:



A taste of honey

The California Honeydrops return to Santa Cruz for a three-show run, and that’s not all to get you moving ahead of New Year’s. Lookout’s Wallace Baine talks live music around the county this week.

➤ GET OUR FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

A year later, our ’21 for ’21' crew looks back at 2021

(Images by Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz. Image of Coonerty from public Facebook profile)

Wallace checks in with some of these folks to see how they handled the year that was. Get his update on people we thought would have a significant impact in 2021.

➤ WANT MORE WALLACE? Find all of his columns in one place



Love, loss & grieving ... the story of a beloved bus driver who ‘vanished’ as COVID emerged

(Via the Tovar family)

As the two-year mark nears of Domingo Tovar’s unexpected passing in April 2020, his family and friends still grapple with how loss unfolded at the beginning of a little-understood pandemic. Mark Conley has the finale of Lookout’s Unsung Santa Cruz series.

➤ GET ALL THE STORIES HERE: Unsung Santa Cruz: Lookout highlights regular folks doing great things

Wayne Thiebaud, prolific California painter and teacher, dies at 101

(Lawrence K Ho / Los Angeles Times)

California painter and teacher Wayne Thiebaud, who mastered realism with vibrant still lifes, died Saturday at his home in Sacramento. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times survey his life and impact.

➤ IN MEMORY: Joan Didion, masterful novelist, memoirist and social critic, dies at 87 (Los Angeles Times)

What you need to know about California’s new composting law

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Starting Jan. 1, a new law means egg shells, banana peels, leftover pasta and other food scraps can no longer go in with the rest of the trash. The Times examines what’s ahead.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: California goes to war with food waste. Composting is its next climate crusade (Los Angeles Times)



Around the county ...

➤ Foundation awards fellowships to four local artists (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Students rally to buy new wheelchair for beloved Scotts Valley drama teacher (The Press Banner)

➤ George Fetherston and the Felton Heritage Tree (San Lorenzo Valley Post)

That’s it for this soggy Monday morning. If you’re enjoying our coverage, please tell your family and friends about our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center, where they can sign up for all the newsletters and alerts we offer. You can also keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To ensure you’re staying informed about all the goings-on in Santa Cruz, consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Now get out there and power through the last week of 2021 — you’ve got this!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz