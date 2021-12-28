Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A mostly masked crowd at Staples Center for the game between the Lakers and the Spurs
A mostly masked crowd watches a game at Staples Center between the Lakers and the Spurs on Thursday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
LOOKOUT PM: Parents of Aptos High stabbing victim file claim; upgrade your mask

By Dan Evans
Good evening Santa Cruz! A little late-breaking news for you: the parents of the 17-year-old stabbed to death at Aptos High in August have filed a claim against PVUSD. Read more on the details and implications here.

And a bit of news from the county:

Santa Cruz officials were out in the San Lorenzo River benchlands Monday
READ THE STORY: Rain causes over 18,000 to lose power; evac warning in San Lorenzo Valley
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors “ratified a county emergency declaration” to deal with $3.1 million worth of damage caused to local roads following the Dec. 13 storm. This allows the county to seek funds from the state, hopefully fixing things faster than could be done otherwise.

But without further ado, let’s get onto the headlines.

Part 2 of “Looking Back”

READ THE STORY: Throwing a stokefest for Ben Kelly: Shark victim’s loved ones pay tribute with inclusive ‘No Contest’
(Via Katie Kelly)

Looking Back: Today’s installment of our year-in-review series focuses on April through June — a highly emotional set of months. From allegations of misconduct at San Lorenzo Valley High School, to remembering a man killed in a shark attack, to when Delta first raised its variant head, the months were packed. Take a trip down memory lane here.

Restaurants, distilleries bracing for changes in alcohol distribution, consumption laws

Venus
(Crystal Birns)

New year, new laws: Starting Jan. 1, restaurants, distilleries and others throughout California will be dealing with changes to the state’s booze laws. These include: tightened restrictions on to-go beverages and a renewal of the prohibition of shipping spirits within the state. See what Lookout’s Lily Belli found out.

EATERS DIGEST: Let Mariposa Cuban Coffee put some pep in your step (Lookout)

Locally-owned Sol Property Advisors partners with the most innovative real estate tech company of the year

Parents of 17-year-old killed on campus file claim against PVUSD

The scene outside Aptos High on Tuesday afternoon as the school went into lockdown.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Legal step: The parents of the 17-year-old stabbed to death on the Aptos High School campus filed a formal claim against the Pajaro Valley Unified School District on Tuesday — a move that is often a precursor to a lawsuit. Read more about the claim and the history here.

The City of Santa Cruz welcomes holiday season shoppers and diners

Omicron surge means it’s time to upgrade your mask. Here’s how

Do it right: Health officials say it’s important amid the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to improve the fit of face masks and their filtration, going beyond old, loose, cloth face coverings. Read what our partners at the Los Angeles Times found out.

Senderos celebrates 20 years of service to Latinx youth and immigrant families

More from here & elsewhere

Bay Area man who sent menacing email to McConnell can be criminally charged, appeals court rules (San Francisco Chronicle)
UCSC student research team takes gold in international competition (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Omicron case counts surge past delta peak in some Bay Area counties (San Jose Mercury)
San Francisco-based DoorDash is requiring engineers to deliver food — and they’re furious (SF Gate)

And that’s the way it was in Santa Cruz on this Tuesday. Good night to all, and to all a good night!

Dan Evans
Executive Editor
Lookout Santa Cruz

Dan Evans is the Executive Editor of Lookout Local, bringing with him more than two decades of local news and journalism education experience.

