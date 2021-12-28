Morning Lookout: The all-cash conundrum, Omicron and looking back on 2021

Hey hey hey! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Santa Cruz County will see chances of rain throughout the day, particular from the afternoon onward, and highs might touch the low 50s.

The rise in all-cash offers for Santa Cruz homes

(Photo illustration by Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Anyone trying to purchase a home in Santa Cruz County recently might have seen their dream-home desires thwarted by a competing all-cash offer. Why is this happening ... and what can non-millionaires do about it? Lookout contributor Maria Gaura explains.

Looking back at 2021: January-March

(Via Guerin Myall)

As we get ready to close the book on 2021, Lookout takes a look back at the stories that made headlines in Santa Cruz County. Revisit January, February and March here.

Remembering ‘hope’

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

One year ago, Helen Cordova became the first person in California outside a clinical trial to get the COVID-19 vaccine. At first, she didn’t want it. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times talked to the nurse practitioner.

Why isn’t vaccination proof required for domestic flights?

Calls are rising for airlines to require vaccination proof for domestic passengers. Airlines aren’t happy about the idea. The Times examines the situation.

Omicron plays havoc with return-to-office plans

(Russ Mitchell / Los Angeles Times)

As the new variant spreads, businesses across California are rethinking timelines for bringing workers back into the office and scrambling to cope with lost productivity. The Times looks at another pandemic disruption.

