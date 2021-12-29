Morning Lookout: Legal step taken in aftermath of Aptos High stabbing; Part 3 of ‘Looking back’
Top o’ the morning to you Santa Cruz! This is Dan Evans, filling in for Will who has a well-deserved day off. Heck, given that I put together the evening newsletter last night, perhaps I deserve some RNR... Nah.
Here’s a rundown of what you’ll need for a complete news breakfast:
- The parents of the 17-year-old killed on the Aptos High campus have filed a claim against the district. Read what that means and what’s next.
- We continue on with Part 3 of our “Looking Back” series, this time going from July to September. Coincidentally enough, that’s the timeframe of the Aptos tragedy, and you can re-read the details of that sad time here.
- The new year is bringing all manner of new laws. One of those will directly impact restaurants and distilleries. Lily Belli runs things down locally here.
- And the next generation of incoming college academic stars aren’t who they used to be. Read about the sea change here.
Keep you hands inside the rollercoaster at all times and strap in for Wednesday’s headlines:
Lawsuit coming? Parents file claim against PVUSD
Legal step: The parents of the 17-year-old stabbed to death on the Aptos High School campus filed a formal claim against the Pajaro Valley Unified School District on Tuesday — a move that is often a precursor to a lawsuit. Read more about the claim and the history here.
Celebrate the new year with Santa Cruz Symphony’s “Rites of Passage”
Celebrate the new year with Santa Cruz Symphony’s “Rites of Passage”
Join the Santa Cruz Symphony on January 15 & 16 as they celebrate the arrival of 2022 with a live show at the Santa Cruz...
Looking back at 2021: July-September
As we get ready to close the book on 2021, Lookout takes a look back at the stories that made headlines in Santa Cruz County. Revisit July, August and September here.
➤ UNSUNG SANTA CRUZ: Lookout highlights regular folks doing great things
Restaurants, distilleries bracing for changes in alcohol laws
New year, new laws: Starting Jan. 1, restaurants, distilleries and others throughout California will be dealing with changes to the state’s booze laws. These include: tightened restrictions on to-go beverages and a renewal of the prohibition of shipping spirits within the state. See what Lookout’s Lily Belli found out.
➤ EATERS DIGEST: Let Mariposa Cuban Coffee put some pep in your step (Lookout)
Coping with holiday blues: Kaiser Permanente provides tips to reduce stress, anxiety and sadness
Coping with holiday blues: Kaiser Permanente provides tips to reduce stress, anxiety and sadness
While the holidays can be a cheerful time for many, they can also be some of the most difficult times for others. Kaiser...
The unentitled kids: California’s new generation of star college applicants
Students in this high school are the children of mostly low-wage immigrant workers. But they’re pursuing big college dreams as a new generation that’s reshaping the face of higher education. Read about their journey from our partners at the Los Angeles Times here.
UCSC’s year in review: giving voice to the challenges of our time
UCSC’s year in review: giving voice to the challenges of our time
With purpose-driven and persistent effort, UCSC sought to advance justice, push the envelope of knowledge, and advocate...
ICYMI: The rise in all-cash offers for Santa Cruz homes
Anyone trying to purchase a home in Santa Cruz County recently might have seen their dream-home desires thwarted by a competing all-cash offer. Why is this happening ... and what can non-millionaires do about it? Lookout contributor Maria Gaura explains.
➤ PLACES: All our real estate, housing and affordability coverage in one place
Around the county and region...
➤ Marin D.A. drops charges against journalist whose camera, phone were seized by police (San Francisco Chronicle)
➤ UCSC sets booster deadline, updates testing guidance for COVID (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ At-home testing throws a wrench in tracking COVID case counts in Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ San Francisco-based DoorDash is requiring engineers to deliver food — and they’re furious (SF Gate)
➤ Santa Clara, Contra Costa counties order workers in high-risk jobs to get booster shots (San Jose Mercury)
Keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and you can get breaking news and more delivered right to you wherever you are by visiting our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center.
And if you’re not a member already — or need that perfect belated holiday gift — consider a Lookout membership. Our content isn’t possible without community support.
Have a good one, all! I’ll see you back here tomorrow morning.
Dan Evans
Executive Editor
Lookout Santa Cruz