Morning Lookout: Legal step taken in aftermath of Aptos High stabbing; Part 3 of ‘Looking back’

Top o’ the morning to you Santa Cruz! This is Dan Evans, filling in for Will who has a well-deserved day off. Heck, given that I put together the evening newsletter last night, perhaps I deserve some RNR... Nah.

Here’s a rundown of what you’ll need for a complete news breakfast:

Keep you hands inside the rollercoaster at all times and strap in for Wednesday’s headlines:



Lawsuit coming? Parents file claim against PVUSD

Officers stand guard outside of Aptos High School on Aug. 31, 2021. A student was stabbed shortly after 2 p.m. and students and staff were put on lockdown. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Legal step: The parents of the 17-year-old stabbed to death on the Aptos High School campus filed a formal claim against the Pajaro Valley Unified School District on Tuesday — a move that is often a precursor to a lawsuit. Read more about the claim and the history here.

Looking back at 2021: July-September

Sienna Ybarra was a classmate of the Aptos High student who was stabbed and killed on campus last week. She attended the vigil in Watsonville Sunday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As we get ready to close the book on 2021, Lookout takes a look back at the stories that made headlines in Santa Cruz County. Revisit July, August and September here.

➤ UNSUNG SANTA CRUZ: Lookout highlights regular folks doing great things

Restaurants, distilleries bracing for changes in alcohol laws

(Crystal Birns)

New year, new laws: Starting Jan. 1, restaurants, distilleries and others throughout California will be dealing with changes to the state’s booze laws. These include: tightened restrictions on to-go beverages and a renewal of the prohibition of shipping spirits within the state. See what Lookout’s Lily Belli found out.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Let Mariposa Cuban Coffee put some pep in your step (Lookout)

The unentitled kids: California’s new generation of star college applicants

Aleyia Willis, 17, right, and Kaila London, 17, at Downtown Magnets High School. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Students in this high school are the children of mostly low-wage immigrant workers. But they’re pursuing big college dreams as a new generation that’s reshaping the face of higher education. Read about their journey from our partners at the Los Angeles Times here.

ICYMI: The rise in all-cash offers for Santa Cruz homes

(Photo illustration by Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Anyone trying to purchase a home in Santa Cruz County recently might have seen their dream-home desires thwarted by a competing all-cash offer. Why is this happening ... and what can non-millionaires do about it? Lookout contributor Maria Gaura explains.

➤ PLACES: All our real estate, housing and affordability coverage in one place



Around the county and region...

➤ Marin D.A. drops charges against journalist whose camera, phone were seized by police (San Francisco Chronicle)

➤ UCSC sets booster deadline, updates testing guidance for COVID (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ At-home testing throws a wrench in tracking COVID case counts in Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ San Francisco-based DoorDash is requiring engineers to deliver food — and they’re furious (SF Gate)

➤ Santa Clara, Contra Costa counties order workers in high-risk jobs to get booster shots (San Jose Mercury)

Keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and you can get breaking news and more delivered right to you wherever you are by visiting our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center.

And if you’re not a member already — or need that perfect belated holiday gift — consider a Lookout membership. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Have a good one, all! I’ll see you back here tomorrow morning.

Dan Evans

Executive Editor

Lookout Santa Cruz