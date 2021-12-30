Morning Lookout: Looking back at 2021 as Omicron clouds gather for 2022
- We wrap up our year-in-review series, looking back at the biggest local stories from October through December.
- Unvaccinated young adults are a concerning part of the Omicron surge, local health officials told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.
- Speaking of the Omicron surge, Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is increasing after showing a downward trend in recent weeks; we look at the local data in our weekly update.
- And a booster mandate is part of UC Santa Cruz’s updated guidelines for the beginning of next quarter, Hillary reports.
Looking back at 2021: October-December
We wind up our look back at 2021 with the top local stories in October, November and December, including a farewell from Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills. Revisit the past few months here.
➤ FIND THE WHOLE SERIES: Looking back at 2021
Unvaccinated young adults, public spaces a concerning combo
If you’re treating the Omicron moment as you did Delta or pre-Delta, “you’re virtually guaranteed to get infected,” the county’s deputy health officer says. Read more here from Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.
➤ MORE ON THE SURGE: With Omicron exploding ‘incredibly fast,’ officials urge caution in coming days (Los Angeles Times)
COVID-19 updates in Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County’s increasing positivity rate could actually be worse than reported, health officials said, noting that fewer tests are being officially reported. Get the latest data here.
➤ MORE: New Year’s parties? Indoor dining? Skiing? Which activities are safe as Omicron spreads (Lookout)
UCSC provides updated guidelines for beginning of winter quarter
UC Santa Cruz will start with two weeks of online-only instruction, and the entire University of California system will mandate COVID-19 booster shots for eligible students and staff. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the updates here.
➤ BOOSTERS AND MORE: Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times (Lookout)
Coping with holiday blues: Kaiser Permanente provides tips to reduce stress, anxiety and sadness
While the holidays can be a cheerful time for many, they can also be some of the most difficult times for others. Kaiser...
Unprecedented coronavirus cases have officials urging scaled-back New Year’s celebrations
The warnings come as the nationwide number of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections roared to a record high and hospitalizations in California and elsewhere continue to increase. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times talk to experts.
Around the county ...
➤ Coroner identifies bodies found in creeks (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ Watsonville’s Bridge Street homeless camp cleared out (The Pajaronian)
➤ Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Watsonville (KION-TV)
➤ ‘We were terrified’: Bay Area surfers chased by unusually aggressive shark (SF Gate)
