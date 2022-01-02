Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Satellite view of the rail corridor in Santa Cruz County.
(Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission )
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Lookout’s 22 Storylines for 2022 + Wallace’s fun predictions

Share

Wallace Baine: I’ve got your surefire predictions for 2022 in Santa Cruz

Despite the rumors, Donald Trump is not tending bar at Sir Froggy's Pub.
(Lookout photo illustration)

Like Donald at Sir Froggy’s, but better: Whether you get them right or not, it’s always fun to throw wild — sometimes silly — guesses at the wall and see if they stick. So that is what Wallace did. Who knows, maybe Klay Thompson will stick around town for the breakfast burritos. Find out about that and more here.

Promoted Content

Moving toward a zero textbook cost model at Cabrillo College

30% of Cabrillo College's courses are now designated as a part of California's Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) initiative, with an emphasis placed open educational resources, digital textbooks and other no-cost materials.
Promoted Content

Moving toward a zero textbook cost model at Cabrillo College

Presented by Cabrillo College

As the cost of college textbooks continue to rise, educators and students alike are looking to more contemporary modes...

22 Storylines for 2022: Lookout previews the big topics ahead

2022
(Via Pixabay)

Looking forward: Bye, bye, 2021. Hardly knew ya. Or knew ya too well perhaps. It is now time to cobble together that 2022 planner we always say we’ll get ahead on and be totally prepared for everything. Well, we know how that goes. At least we here at Lookout are doing our part to get everyone ahead of the game by combing through the largest topics that lie ahead. Go here for your rundown.

a banner advertising Lookout membership

‘We’ve lost Tom’: Fatal shark attack in Morro Bay devastates family, alarms surf community

MORRO BAY, CA

A shocking loss: A family grieves and a surfing community is wary after a great white shark kills a 42-year-old bodyboarder in Morro Bay on Christmas Eve. Tomas Butterfield, of Sacramento, was about 100 yards off the shore of Morro Strand State Beach when his body was found still attached to his board. The tragic story here.

Promoted Content

Solar Facing Extinction in Santa Cruz County: What you need to know

Allterra Solar has become the leading solar installation company
Promoted Content

Solar Facing Extinction in Santa Cruz County: What you need to know

Presented by Allterra Solar

The State of California, specifically the Public Utilities Commission, has proposed a set of regulatory changes – NEM 3...

ICYMI ... our many year-end offerings

Team Lookout
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Latest News
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.