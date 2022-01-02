Sunday Reads: Lookout’s 22 Storylines for 2022 + Wallace’s fun predictions
Wallace Baine: I’ve got your surefire predictions for 2022 in Santa Cruz
Like Donald at Sir Froggy’s, but better: Whether you get them right or not, it’s always fun to throw wild — sometimes silly — guesses at the wall and see if they stick. So that is what Wallace did. Who knows, maybe Klay Thompson will stick around town for the breakfast burritos. Find out about that and more here.
Moving toward a zero textbook cost model at Cabrillo College
As the cost of college textbooks continue to rise, educators and students alike are looking to more contemporary modes...
22 Storylines for 2022: Lookout previews the big topics ahead
Looking forward: Bye, bye, 2021. Hardly knew ya. Or knew ya too well perhaps. It is now time to cobble together that 2022 planner we always say we’ll get ahead on and be totally prepared for everything. Well, we know how that goes. At least we here at Lookout are doing our part to get everyone ahead of the game by combing through the largest topics that lie ahead. Go here for your rundown.
‘We’ve lost Tom’: Fatal shark attack in Morro Bay devastates family, alarms surf community
A shocking loss: A family grieves and a surfing community is wary after a great white shark kills a 42-year-old bodyboarder in Morro Bay on Christmas Eve. Tomas Butterfield, of Sacramento, was about 100 yards off the shore of Morro Strand State Beach when his body was found still attached to his board. The tragic story here.
Solar Facing Extinction in Santa Cruz County: What you need to know
The State of California, specifically the Public Utilities Commission, has proposed a set of regulatory changes – NEM 3...
ICYMI ... our many year-end offerings
- 2021, THE VIDEO EXPERIENCE: Kevin Painchaud’s top captures of the year
- UNSUNG SANTA CRUZ: We featured 12 normal folks doing remarkable things
- THE NEWS WE COVERED: Looking back over the news that unfolded in 2021
- 21 FOR 21 REVISITED: How did our crew fare? Wallace Baine examined
- WALLACE REFLECTS: Mr. Baine on the sadness of 2021, hope for 2022