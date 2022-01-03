Morning Lookout: Looking ahead to 2022 as we bid farewell to 2021

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 3, and Santa Cruz County has a mostly cloudy day on tap, with highs in the low to mid-50s and chances of rain later on.

We’ve got a mix of looking forward and looking back to help us ease into this first week of 2022, with Wallace Baine ruminating both on what turning over the calendar might mean and offering some predictions for the new year. The Lookout Santa Cruz staff put our heads together to lay out the storylines we’re going to be following this year, and Lookout photographer Kevin Painchaud has a review of 2021 in pictures.

Shall we dig in?



Wallace Baine’s surefire predictions for 2022 in Santa Cruz

(Lookout photo illustration)

Whether you get them right or not, it’s always fun to throw wild — sometimes silly — guesses at the wall and see if they stick. Santa Cruz County’s longest-serving journalist takes on 2022.

22 Storylines for 2022

Lookout previews the action-packed year ahead for Santa Cruz County, from the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to politics and more. Look ahead with us here.

As we turn the page yet again, grief for the old year, hope for the new one

There’s something about the passing of this specific year that feels different, as if we’re witnessing not just the changeover of years, but of eras. Read Wallace Baine’s reflections here.

The 2021 video experience

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout photographer Kevin Painchaud takes us on a visual flipbook tour through the year’s most memorable moments. Watch it all here.

‘We’ve lost Tom’

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A fatal shark attack in Morro Bay devastates a family and alarms the surf community. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times examine the aftermath of the Christmas Eve incident.

